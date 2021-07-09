Ogdensburg Farmers’ Market to offer COVID-19 vaccines on July 22

The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tualatin High School, 22300 S.W. Boones Ferry Road A trade association representing Black, Indigenous and People of Color, or BIPOC, along with women contractors and others within the construction industry, is offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday at Tualatin High School, 22300 S.W. Boones Ferry Road. The Professional Business Development Group is partnering with the Oregon Health Authority and the Northwest Oregon Labor Council to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. "For us, it's not just about increasing vaccination rates within the BIPOC community. It's about our BIPOC and women-owned contractors leading the effort to protect individual workers and their loved ones," said Kenechi Onyeagusi, executive director for the Professional Business Development Group. The Tualatin clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Another clinic will be held at the same times on Saturday, July 24, at LiUNA! Local 737 in Portland, 17230 N.E. Sacramento St. Attendees can register online and participants are encouraged to register in advance. However, drive-ins are also welcomed. No ID or health insurance is required. {loadposition sub-article-01}