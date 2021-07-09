Cancel
Ogdensburg Farmers’ Market to offer COVID-19 vaccines on July 22

By HAILIE ADDISON haddison@wdt.net
nny360.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg’s Farmers’, Arts and Craft Market will be offering the Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine on July 22 for anyone over the age of 18. The farmers, arts and craft market, open every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is located on Ford Street Extension between Gateway Plaza and the state Department of Transportation building.

Public Healthhealthday.com

FDA to Prioritize Full Approval for Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer Inc. announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to its COVID-19 vaccine, positioning the vaccine for full approval by January. The Pfizer vaccine has been administered to more Americans than any other shot so far...
AgricultureDevils Lake Daily Journal

USDA PROVIDES CROP INSURANCE FLEXIBILITY

NORTH DAKOTA- U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA) has authorized emergency procedures and issued new flexibilities for crop insurance providers to help ensure quick and fair adjustments and payments to producers. Hoeven pressed for this flexibility during his recent drought tour with RMA Acting Administrator Richard Flournoy, and it comes as part of the senator’s efforts to help producers weather severe drought conditions in North Dakota. Specifically, USDA is:
Berrien County, MIHerald-Palladium

Berrien County delays billing insurance companies for vaccines

ST. JOSEPH — Plans for the Berrien County Health Department to charge insurance companies a $40 administrative fee for COVID-19 vaccines were put on hold Thursday by county commissioners. Commissioner Julie Wuerfel said she opposed the idea because she believes it will stop people from getting vaccinated. “I think it’s...
Health Servicesgoldrushcam.com

AARP Sounds Alarm on COVID Vaccination Rates for Nursing Home Staff

July 16, 2021 - WASHINGTON – The latest release of AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard incorporates new data on vaccination rates among staff and residents, and finds that just. one in five facilities meets the threshold of having at least 75% of staff fully vaccinated. Nationally, slightly more than half...
Bernardsville, NJnewjerseyhills.com

COVID-19 vaccine offered in Bernardsville

BERNARDSVILLE - The Bernards Township Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccinations for adults 18 and over during the Bernardsville Farmer’s Market from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24. The vaccine clinic will be set up in the park near the Millicent Fenwick statue at the Bernardsville train station...
Texas Statedailytrib.com

COVID-19 vaccine clinic July 21 in Burnet

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St. Vaccinations are free. The Texas Department of State Health Services is hosting. The clinic is open to ages 12 and older. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for use...
Posted by
The Times

COVID-19 vaccines offered Saturday in Tualatin

The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tualatin High School, 22300 S.W. Boones Ferry Road A trade association representing Black, Indigenous and People of Color, or BIPOC, along with women contractors and others within the construction industry, is offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday at Tualatin High School, 22300 S.W. Boones Ferry Road. The Professional Business Development Group is partnering with the Oregon Health Authority and the Northwest Oregon Labor Council to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. "For us, it's not just about increasing vaccination rates within the BIPOC community. It's about our BIPOC and women-owned contractors leading the effort to protect individual workers and their loved ones," said Kenechi Onyeagusi, executive director for the Professional Business Development Group. The Tualatin clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Another clinic will be held at the same times on Saturday, July 24, at LiUNA! Local 737 in Portland, 17230 N.E. Sacramento St. Attendees can register online and participants are encouraged to register in advance. However, drive-ins are also welcomed. No ID or health insurance is required. {loadposition sub-article-01}
wccbcharlotte.com

Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Offered Across Cleveland County This July

SHELBY, N.C. — Health officials in Cleveland County say they will be offering pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout July, in an effort to make accessing the vaccine as easy as possible for community members. County officials provide the schedule of pop-up vaccine clinics for the month of July below:. Friday,...
Mississippi StateWLOX

Coliseum no longer offering COVID-19 vaccinations

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After more than six months, the Mississippi State Department of Health will no longer have a presence at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. July 13 was the last day residents could get a COVID-19 vaccine at the coliseum. The health department began offering drive-through vaccinations at that location in January of this year.
Saint Lawrence County, NYnny360.com

More COVID-19 vaccine clinics added in St. Lawrence County

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is adding to its series of pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week. Two walk-in clinics offering first shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are scheduled for next week: from 4 to 6 p.m. July 21 at the Edwards Fire Department, 115 New St.; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22 at the Ogdensburg Farmers’ Craft and Art Market, 2321 Ford St.
Gaithersburg, MDfox5dc.com

Mobile unit offering COVID-19 vaccines in underserved communities

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - As most mass vaccination sites across the country and in our area have now closed, there are many underserved communities that still need help with getting people vaccinated. But dozens of volunteers with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Peace Corps Team 5 did just...
Hillsdale, MIwtvbam.com

BHSJCHA offering more walk in and mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – More COVID-19 vaccination walk-in and mobile clinics will be offered this week by the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency. COVID-19 vaccines are offered to anyone age 12 or older without an appointment. They will be available at the agency’s Hillsdale office at 20 Care Drive on...
Public Healthgoochlandva.us

Manakin Market COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccination Clinic

The Manakin (Farmers) Market - COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccination Clinic is open to adults and children ages 12 - 17, children will need a parent or guardian to accompany them. This is the second of three dates for a Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. If you got your first dose at their vaccination clinic in June, then now is the time for your second dose. Individuals can also get their first dose at this clinic and they will have the Chickahominy Health District back July 31st for the final round.

