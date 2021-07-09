Cancel
Today’s Kansas wheat harvest report

Here is today’s Kansas wheat harvest report from the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. Kansas farm families are mentally ready to transition from wheat harvest to focusing on their local county fair and other summer activities, but combines are still running across much of the central and northern tiers of the state. An atypical growing season has resulted in a highly variable wheat harvest, but farmers who are planting superior genetics and managing their crops intently are seeing their efforts pay off at the elevator.

