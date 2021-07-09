Disrupting the Cycle of Perpetual Vulnerability

To tell or not to tell? That is the question facing a little-known, highly secretive U.S. government entity that examines cyber holes and decides whether they should be fixed, monitored or exploited. Known as the Vulnerabilities Equities Process, or VEP, this bureaucratic-sounding process is complex and consequential. The VEP could help prevent a Colonial Pipeline shutdown from happening or let it occur to learn more about perpetrators bent on disrupting the U.S. and its economy. But the VEP process is so shrouded in secrecy that there is no public scrutiny to ensure decisions adequately weigh all security and non-security equities necessary for our democracy.