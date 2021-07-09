Cancel
Scholarship created to reward Ogdensburg Free Academy Life Skills class graduates

By HAILIE ADDISON haddison@wdt.net
nny360.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDENSBURG — Kim A. Scharff Snyder, parent of recent Ogdensburg Free Academy graduate, was inspired to create a scholarship in her son’s name after the June 26th graduation ceremony. Snyder created the Grant Henry Snyder Perseverance Award following her son’s graduation ceremony when he did not receive any scholarship while...

#Scholarships#Commencement Ceremony#Charity#Ogdensburg#Ofa
