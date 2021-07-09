Ogdensburg City Council agrees to lease offices at Dobisky Center to city chamber
OGDENSBURG — The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce will soon be moving its offices to the Dobisky Visitors’ Center after receiving approval from City Council. At its June 28 meeting, an ordinance was approved unanimously by City Council authorizing City Manager Stephen P. Jellie to enter into a license agreement to lease offices at the Dobisky Visitors’ Center, 100 Riverside Ave., to the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce, which currently has an office at 318 Ford St.www.nny360.com
