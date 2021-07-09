Cancel
Golf

Clement: Gently fire the long irons out there

By Shawn Clement
GolfWRX
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe secret to long irons is the full range of motion while keeping the strain level below 3/10. this engages the kinetic chain of the human body and delivers UNAVOIDABLE power! We show you how the simplest of tasks will yield the full measure of the body’s self-preserving system to deliver ridiculously easy long iron shots! And as far as set up is concerned, many of you are missing a key ingredient compared to the short irons that we divulge in this video.

GolfGolfWRX

Club Junkie: Back from vacation! Nikon Coolshot 50i and Tour Edge C721 irons review!

I was off last week and didn’t get a show recorded, I am sorry for that. But back this week with some club tinkering and course play talk. Then I review the new Nikon Coolshot 50i laser rangefinder. I started to really miss the red LCD display, just so easy to read. Tour Edge’s Exotics C721 irons are super forgiving and really long, but have such a soft feel and sound to them. The 4-iron has crept into my bag quietly as well.
GolfGolfWRX

GolfWRX Members Choice: Best putter of 2021

What is the best putter in 2021? At GolfWRX, we take great pride in our online community and the cumulative knowledge and experience of our members. Needless to say, that extends to their GolfWRXers views on the best putter of 2021. The bedrock of GolfWRX.com is the community of passionate...
GolfOttumwa Courier

British Open at a glance

SANDWICH, England (AP) — A brief look at the third round Saturday in the British Open:. LEADING: Louis Oosthuizen (69) at 12-under 198. TRAILING: Collin Morikawa (68) was one shot behind. FUMING: Jordan Spieth (69) bogeyed his last two holes, headed straight to the putting green and declined all media...
GolfGolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (07/14/21): Cobra forged Tec copper irons

At GolfWRX, we love golf, plain and simple. We are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buy and selling equipment.
GolfGolfWRX

Players wary of ‘unfair’ Royal St. Georges

It’s the first Open Championship for two years, but a trip down south to Royal St. George’s hasn’t got every golfer excited for the week ahead, with some high-profile players not exactly thrilled with the venue. The ever candid Brooks Koepka spoke on Tuesday about the course, where he made...
GolfGolfWRX

What GolfWRXers are saying about the best players combo set

Here are a few posts from the thread, but make sure to check out the entire discussion and have your say at the link below. lefthack: “Nike VR Pro Combo. My KZG’s started as a combo set (split at 6/7), but I ended up full blade because they were so good to hit.”
GolfGolfWRX

Golf’s Perfect Imperfections: The quest for removing the ego

If Mike Tyson was more worried about what it looked like for him to get hit than actually focusing on the task at hand there is no way he would have the record he has today. The ego is the enemy of performance. Your Reaction?. GPI: If you stick with...
Golfcalgolfnews.com

Oosthuizen Clings to One-Stroke Lead Over Morikawa in the 149th Open

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa struggled a bit, but still was on top of the leaderboard for the third straight day. The 38-year-old Ooosthuizen, seeking his second major title, shot 1-under-par 69 and will take a one-stroke lead over fourth-ranked Collin Morikawa to the final round of the 149th Open Championship at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent, England.
GolfGolf Channel

Ryder Cup update: Jordan Spieth basically in; European picture clearer

Is there any U.S. player who benefitted from the Ryder Cup being delayed a year than Jordan Spieth?. Spieth was ranked outside the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking when the original September dates for the postponed matches at Whistling Straits came and went, but now the three-time Ryder Cupper is a spot out of automatically qualifying for captain Steve Stricker’s squad.
GolfSkySports

The 149th Open: Brooks Koepka mocks Bryson DeChambeau with "love my driver" comment

Brooks Koepka could not resist the opportunity to mock bitter rival Bryson DeChambeau after his second round at The 149th Open. DeChambeau has, once again, been the focus of his off-course activities rather than his form on the links at Royal St George's having incurred the wrath of his equipment sponsors following his erratic performance off the tee on day one.
Nicholasville, KYGolfWRX

Photos from the 2021 Barbasol Championship

GolfWRX was live on site at the Barbasol Championship in Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. We have 13 general galleries for you to peruse as well as in-hand photos of the new Callaway Jaws Full Face wedges and more. General galleries. Tuesday. Wednesday. Special galleries. Your Reaction?. Photos...
GolfGolfWRX

WITB Time Machine: Darren Clarke’s 2011 Open Championship winning WITB

Driver: TaylorMade R11 (9 degrees) Shaft: Project X 8A3 (1/4″ long) Fairway wood: TaylorMade R9 (13 degrees) Hybrid: TaylorMade Rescue TP (19 degrees) Irons: TaylorMade Tour Preferred Forged MB (4-PW) Shaft: Project X 6.0 tipped to 6.8 (1/4″ long) Wedges: TaylorMade TP w/xFT (50, 54, 60 degrees) Shaft: Project X...

