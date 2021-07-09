Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Mo Conversation with Michael

By Mo Quick
hotspotatl.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael called in to The Mo Show to speak with Mo Quick about an issue he is having with his bisexual girlfriend. Listen to find out if Mo Quick was able to help him with his issue!. Do you have any advice for Mike?. Follow @MoQuickATL ^_^

hotspotatl.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bisexual
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Dimitri Snowden Erases Life With Ashley

Dimitri Snowden has officially erased his life with “wife” Ashley. The Seeking Sister Wife cast member completely deleted all his posts from his Instagram account. This occurred mere hours after Ashley took to the same social media forum to announce she is single. Rumors have been swirling for some time now that the couple had split. Additionally, it had been alleged Dimitri was both homeless and broke. A lot has transpired over the past few months between the couple. It is no wonder they crashed and burned.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Halle Berry's Ex R&B Singer Christopher Williams' Daughter Who Looks Like Him

R&B singer Christopher Williams, notably known as Halle Berry’s ex, often shares photos of his daughter. Fans have noted through the years that she is his spitting image. Christopher Williams is one proud dad, often sharing photos of his daughter, who looks a lot like him. He often posts about her and his grandchild on Instagram, showing his love and appreciation for the two special women in his life.
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tamela Mann Stuns in Navy Blue Wrinkle Dress Posing With Husband David in Matching Suit on Stairs

Tamela and David Mann shared a sweet image of themselves looking great in matching outfits on their joint Instagram account, and fans could not stop gushing over them. Gospel singer Tamela Mann and her lovely husband, David Mann, are among the most celebrated Hollywood couples. The fantastic pair are a delight to watch and they share beautiful chemistry, convincing people to believe in love again.
RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Kasie Hunt’s husband?

POLITICAL correspondent Kasie Hunt made a shocking announcement. On Friday July 16, 2021, Hunt announced she leaving her position as Capitol Hill correspondent at MSNBC. When Hunt is not covering political news, she is at home with her husband Matthew Mario Rivera. Better known as Matt Rivera, he is a...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
TVShowsAce

Wait, Are Chase Chrisley & Nic Kerdiles Dating?!

Chrisley Knows Best fans noticed Chase Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles have been spending an excessive amount of time together lately. When Nic was in a relationship with Savannah, it made sense for him to be so close to her brothers and fathers. But, the lovebirds ended their engagement before splitting up completely. So, now, fans are scratching their heads a bit. Why has Nic Kerdiles started spending so much time with the Chrisley family?
Advocacyimfromdenver.com

More Than $105K Raised for Woman After ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ Incident

After a questionable interaction with a person of color, a white woman has been dubbed “Victoria’s Secret Karen,” thanks to the location of the incident. A black woman, Ijeoma Ukenta, was shopping at Short Hills Mall’s Victoria’s Secret when she was approached by a white woman, subsequently identified as Abigail Elphick. Insider reports that, although their initial interaction wasn’t captured on video, according to Ukenta, it all began with Elphick (who wasn’t wearing a mask in the videos that were recorded), getting uncomfortably close to her as she browsed. She says that when Ukente asked her to move six feet away, Elphick went to the cash register and claimed Ukente had threatened her. In the first recording, Elphick appears to rush Ukente before realizing Ukente is filming. It is then that her apparent “breakdown” begins.

Comments / 0

Community Policy