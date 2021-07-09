CHIC AT EVERY AGE-GIRL’S NIGHT OUT/ DATE NIGHT DRESS

Natalie- The Fashion Hour // Samantha- Style of Sam // Heather- So Heather. Hi ladies, and Happy Friday! I hope you all have had a great week. Mine has flown by, but all of them seem to be these days. I pulled something in my rotator cuff and have had a lot of pain for about six weeks. I finally got into a doctor that my boys recommended, and I can now say that I know what physical torture feels like (that’s a little bit of an exaggeration)! I went to The Sports Pod and saw Dr. Wu. He is adorable, and one would think not capable of inducing so much pain on someone, but I’m here to tell you it was a beat down; however, I feel SO much better now! My boys had warned me that it is uncomfortable, but he is a miracle worker, and I am going back in two weeks.