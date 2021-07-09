Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

CHIC AT EVERY AGE-GIRL’S NIGHT OUT/ DATE NIGHT DRESS

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Natalie- The Fashion Hour // Samantha- Style of Sam // Heather- So Heather. Hi ladies, and Happy Friday! I hope you all have had a great week. Mine has flown by, but all of them seem to be these days. I pulled something in my rotator cuff and have had a lot of pain for about six weeks. I finally got into a doctor that my boys recommended, and I can now say that I know what physical torture feels like (that’s a little bit of an exaggeration)! I went to The Sports Pod and saw Dr. Wu. He is adorable, and one would think not capable of inducing so much pain on someone, but I’m here to tell you it was a beat down; however, I feel SO much better now! My boys had warned me that it is uncomfortable, but he is a miracle worker, and I am going back in two weeks.

keller.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
56K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Date Night#The Dress#Shoes#Night Below#The Sports Pod#Beckley Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Lifestylefashionisers.com

How to Dress for a Night at the Casino

Considering a night of gambling at the casino, but no idea what to wear? Casinos used to be synonymous with old-world glamour, but in modern times things have become more relaxed. If you are unsure what to wear, check out our guide or get a bit of inspiration from famous casino movies.
Apparelwashingtonnewsday.com

Next, a £38 ‘day to night’ summer dress is ‘killing it.’

Next, a £38 ‘day to night’ summer dress is ‘killing it.’. Following the discovery of a “beautiful” £38 transitional dress on the Next website, customers were enthralled. The popular high street store, which recently launched a massive new building in Liverpool’s city centre, uses social media to keep customers up...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Mom’s Night Out Set for July 22

Local moms will have their night out from 7 to 10 p.m. at Kings Row Gastropub. The event is being organized by local writer Nicole Bowman. The event will include drinking and dancing. Bowman said she got the idea after things began opening up after pandemic restrictions were lifted. “I...
kiss951.com

Double Date Night

Meredith and Roxanne FINALLY get together on their double date night…no kids, just the hubbies. Good times. And Orlando makes a surprise visit into the studio. He was upset he wasn’t invited and then posed the question, “Do you sweep before you vacuum or just go straight in with the vacuum?”
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Wore Skinny Jeans for a Decade But Now Only Wear This Denim Trend

Influencer Erin Busbee recently shared with us a few trends she’s been wearing on repeat this season. As she mentioned here, relaxed jeans have been taking priority over the skinny jeans she’s worn for over a decade. We thought there could be interest in learning more about why the loose denim trend is a front-runner for her. You know, in case you’re interested in adding a fresh pair of jeans into your offering.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

I'm a Fashion Editor, and These Are My Best Tips For Finding Your Personal Style

Recently, I found myself thinking about my first-ever designer bag. I remember it perfectly: a small, beige Coach baguette decorated with the brand's logo, gifted to me at 13 or 14 by my parents. I wore that thing everywhere despite having little need for it, but looking back, what made me love that purse wasn't the fact that it was cute or that it went with every outfit. It was just the bag everyone else in my grade had, and I felt I needed it to fit in.
Appareltheeverygirl.com

The Best Plus-Size Matching Sets on the Internet RN

Sometimes advice comes in unexpected forms, and one of my favorite pieces of it came from the 2011 version of Footloose (yes, really). Ariel, played by Julianne Hough, is getting ready for a dance, and her mom tells her that “simple elegance is something to strive for.” It’s always stuck with me and is something I try to incorporate into my outfits constantly. I’ve figured out a few go-to outfit formulas that I feel fit the bill, and as of late, that almost always includes a matching set.
Apparelcoveteur.com

15 Summer Dresses Our Staffers Are Scooping Up Now

On a hot summer day, the last thing you want to worry about is putting together a complex ensemble as you're running out the door to happy hour or a picnic in the park. Compound this notion with a paramount desire for comfort, and you're left with dresses as the sartorial solution to all your seasonal needs. In case you're in search of a few new styles to add to your rotation, we've asked our staffers to share the dresses they've been living in over the past few months. The results range from printed midis to slinky knit maxis to frothy minis, all of which promise to carry you seamlessly from day to night, office to dinner, beach to city.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight's Booka Nile finally addresses rumours she is dating tattooed musician Corey Freear after they were spotted holding hands during a night out

Married At First Sight's Booka Nile recently fueled speculation that she was dating musician Corey Freear after they were pictured holding hands during a night out. And now the 31-year-old musician has finally addressed the rumours during an intimate Q&A on her Instagram stories. When asked if the 'hot dude'...
Movieschapelboro.com

Date Night: Stream and Dream!

What if you just want to stay in and watch a movie? Brad and Aaron discuss their favorites – and what makes for a good date-night film.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Rihanna Can't Stop Wearing This Sexy Pajama Trend, and It Starts at $18 on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You wear a slip dress to bed, Rihanna wears it for a night out on the town. That said, after seeing the singer's latest evening outfit, you might be inspired to wear yours on your next date night — or, actually, any summer evening adventure. More of those are on the horizon, and the soft, flowy, comfy (but still sexy) staple is the perfect happy medium between those comfy pajamas you've been living in and the going-out dresses you've probably been neglecting.
Beauty & FashionWallpaper*

How to be an impeccably dressed wedding guest

A renewned sense of stability is returning to wedding season, and while some ceremonial restrictions are in place globally, it’s clear that celebration is on the up. Dressed down for so long that you’re lost in how to excel in elegance? Here we present our guide to being an impeccably dressed wedding guest, whether rocking up to a city town hall or sitting en plein air in the grounds of a castle.
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Zendaya wears Beyoncé’s 2003 Versace dress to the 2021 BET Awards

At Sunday night’s 2021 BET Awards, Zendaya paid homage to Beyoncé by slipping into the plunging purple Versace dress the singer wore to the very same show back in 2003. The sexy violet-and-green gown features a dangerously deep halter neckline with a long, flowing skirt and thigh-high slit, which Beyoncé chopped into a mini for her first-ever performance of “Crazy in Love.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy