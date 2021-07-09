Jason Derulo Named His Son After Himself

Liam Neeson's son, Micheal, has come a long way over the past decade after losing his mother, Natasha Richardson, in a freak skiing accident back in 2009 when he was just 13 years old. The now 25-year-old is following in his dad's footsteps and venturing into the world of Hollywood (via InStyle). In fact, the pair recently starred in the film "Made In Italy," which features a storyline closely tied to Neeson and Micheal's own experiences. It tells the story of an estranged father and son grieving the loss of their wife and mother as they work to sell a rundown villa in Tuscany, Italy. There are many poignant scenes between Neeson and Micheal that critics have said make it hard to tell the difference between acting and their real-life grief (via InStyle).