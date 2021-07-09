What’s New in Healdsburg
Montage Healdsburg—The recently opened Montage Healdsburg offers 130 bungalows nestled among 22,000 carefully preserved oak trees and vine-covered hills. Nearly 20 acres of vineyards overseen by winemaker, Jesse Katz, provide a stunning backdrop for guests as they join Katz for tastings at his nearby winery, Aperture Cellars. Wellness treatments, a yoga lawn and zero-edge pool can be had at Spa Montage Healdsburg, and with a terroir-to-table philosophy, signature restaurant Hazel Hill features locally sourced, seasonal cuisine infused with wine country flair alongside an extensive selection of fine wines—complete with alfresco dining overlooking the resort's vineyards.
