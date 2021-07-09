Cancel
POTUS

Pelosi’s husband bets $11 million on Big Tech

By Emily Jacobs
New York Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband purchased upwards of $11 million in major tech stocks in May and June that quickly earned him over $5 million in profit — making the moves as his wife’s chamber ostensibly works to pass a series of bills reining in Big Tech. Paul Pelosi, a...

nypost.com

Comments / 35

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Goldman Sachs - Schumer sets firm deadline on bipartisan infrastructure plan

Presented by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices. Welcome to The Hill’s Morning Report. TGIF! We get you up to speed on the most important developments in politics and policy, plus trends to watch. Alexis Simendinger and Al Weaver are the co-creators. Readers can find us on Twitter @asimendinger and @alweaver22. Please recommend the Morning Report to friends and let us know what you think. CLICK HERE to subscribe!
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Hillicon Valley: Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people' | Tech executives increased political donations amid lobbying push | Top House antitrust Republican forms 'Freedom from Big Tech Caucus'

Welcome to Hillicon Valley, The Hill's newsletter detailing all you need to know about the tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. If you don’t already, be sure to sign up for our newsletter by clicking HERE. Welcome and Happy Friday! Follow our cyber reporter, Maggie Miller...
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

House Republicans Launch ‘Freedom from Big Tech Caucus’

Republican Reps. Ken Buck and Lance Gooden announced Friday the launch of the Freedom from Big Tech Caucus, a group of House Republicans working towards reining in major tech companies. The caucus will focus on addressing anticompetitive and monopolistic practices by major tech companies, political censorship, and Big Tech’s relationship...
POTUSFox News

Hannity reacts to Trump's Big Tech lawsuit

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Trump’s Big Tech lawsuit has legs and other commentary

Not so fast, counters Vivek Ramaswamy in The Wall Street Journal to the prestige press predictable dismissals of former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Big Tech censors: “There’s a strong case to be made that social-media censorship violates the Constitution.” Yes, the First Amendment doesn’t ordinarily bind private companies such as Facebook and Twitter. But “their censorship constitutes state action, because the government granted them immunity from legal liability” — via Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — and in addition “threatened to punish them if they allow disfavored speech and colluded with them in choosing targets for censorship.” In other words, Trump has a colorable claim that he has been the victim of effective government, rather than private, censorship.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Why Biden’s War On Big Tech Is Misguided

At a time when politicians in Washington DC cannot agree on almost anything, it is ironic that the one issue they all agree on is to attack the very companies that generate the most benefits: Big Tech. Following President Biden’s appointment of legal scholar and tech critic Lina Khan to be chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in March 2021, Biden signed an executive order on July 9 urging the FTC to establish rules on large platforms’ use of surveillance and gathering of user data and to create rules “barring unfair methods of competition” that could harm smaller businesses. This follows congressional hearings last August in which both Democrats and Republicans piled attack after attack on the four CEOs of Big Tech.
POTUSWashington Times

Trump’s lawsuit against Big Tech has legal merit

Former President Donald Trump gave highly frustrated Americans a reason to hope last week when he announced his class-action lawsuit against censorious Big Tech giants Twitter, Facebook, and Google. The Silicon Valley triumvirate has maintained a stranglehold on information in our country, and everyday Americans are tired of their speech...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Inside Paul Pelosi’s $5 Million Alphabet Options Windfall

Did Paul Pelosi, the financier husband of House Speaker Nancy, profit off of insider Beltway scuttlebutt in June to make about $5 million on options contracts tied to Alphabet’s stock?. On Wednesday evening, Bloomberg News published a report titled “Pelosi’s Husband Locked In $5.3 Million From Alphabet Options,” which carried...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Trump sues Big Tech CEOs

Former President Donald Trump, who has complained about censorship by social media giants, filed class-action lawsuits Wednesday against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Why it matters: It's the latest escalation in Trump's yearslong battle with Twitter and Facebook over free speech and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

On The Money: Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure | White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal | Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

Happy Tuesday and welcome back to On The Money. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or tweet me @SylvanLane. And if you like your newsletter, you can subscribe to it here: http://bit.ly/1NxxW2N.

