Pelosi’s husband bets $11 million on Big Tech

Not so fast, counters Vivek Ramaswamy in The Wall Street Journal to the prestige press predictable dismissals of former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Big Tech censors: “There’s a strong case to be made that social-media censorship violates the Constitution.” Yes, the First Amendment doesn’t ordinarily bind private companies such as Facebook and Twitter. But “their censorship constitutes state action, because the government granted them immunity from legal liability” — via Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — and in addition “threatened to punish them if they allow disfavored speech and colluded with them in choosing targets for censorship.” In other words, Trump has a colorable claim that he has been the victim of effective government, rather than private, censorship.
