Active COVID-19 cases now less than 1,000
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 9, 2021, there have been 3,039,147 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 164,465 total cases and 2,908 deaths. CountiesConfirmed CasesRecoveredActive CasesDeaths. Fayette2,9182,9041480. Greenbrier2,0081,9763264. McDowell1,2371,230726. Mercer3,4483,35791128. Monroe1,0251,0052018. Nicholas1,3571,3401722. Pocahontas414412212. Raleigh5,1085,0783099. Summers726723322.woay.com
