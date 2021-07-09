Active COVID-19 cases now less than 1,000

North Carolina has had over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday. According to the DHHS North Carolina COVID-19 Dashboard, the state saw 1,023 new cases on Friday, up only three from 1,020 cases reported Thursday, but still the first time since early May that the number has been above 1,000. There are currently 1,022,876 total cases in the state.