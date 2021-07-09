Cancel
Italy’s Stefilm and Sweden’s Laika Board Chilean Docu ‘Bastard – the Legacy of a Criminal’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Anna Marie de la Fuente
 9 days ago
Totoral Media Lab, producers of Chilean docu “Bastard – the Legacy of a Criminal” (“Bastardo – la Herencia de un Genocida”), one of the four non-fiction features participating in Cannes’ Docs in Progress Showcase Chile, has inked a co-production pact at the Marché du Film with Stefilm, Stefano Tealdi’s Italian production house, and Sweden’s Laika Films and TV, represented by Andreas Rocksén and Catalina Donoso.

