86-acre business park planned for Sierra College Boulevard in Loomis borders Rocklin

Plans have been presented in Loomis for an environmentally-sustainable, 86-acre business campus on Sierra College Boulevard in the southwest part of town bordering Rocklin. The "Green Business Park" application was submitted to Loomis officials in May by Building Engineering & Maintenance Inc. of Rocklin. The site is currently pasture and woodland about 1.5 miles from downtown Loomis and a mile north of Interstate 80. The area is bordered by Antelope Creek on the west side, Sierra College Boulevard to the north, Bankhead Road to the east and the city of Rocklin light industrial area to the south.