Twin Falls Fire Dept Saves Purse Lost Over Shoshone Falls Balcony

People talk about the silver lining to every cloud when you are supposed to look for the good in each situation. What about when the cloud is actually a disgusting smoky haze from Idaho wildfires? The lining is a little less silver and a lot more red. And that's also pretty dang cool. Last night I was out driving around 10:30 PM and was struck by the sight of the sliver of moon glowing red low on the horizon. If you are up at night, you should put those old COVID masks to good use and step outside with one on and check out the moon tonight.