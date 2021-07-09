Cancel
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Fire Dept Saves Purse Lost Over Shoshone Falls Balcony

Apparently earlier this week a visitor lost their purse over the balcony at Shoshone Falls. It could be seen along the canyon wall so the Twin Falls Fire Department and the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation services save the lost purse. You can see the photos of the teams repelling...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

