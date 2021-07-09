The Black Crowes Partner With The Coda Collection To Release New Film Brothers Of A Feather Together With A Selection of Rare Concert & Studio Performance Films Spanning The Band’s First Chapter

A creative alliance of high luxury horologists, basketball, cinema, and beloved animated Looney Tunes characters has yielded one of 2021’s most collectible timepieces. The technically sophisticated Space Jam Tourbillon from Kross Studio collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products is now on the market and it coincides with the theatrical release of the animated/live-action Warner Bros. film Space Jam: A New Legacy. (The film will also be broadcast on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release in the U.S.) There are only ten timepieces in this limited edition, which comes boxed in a special collector set.