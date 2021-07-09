Portland Rep. Lozano Named to Special Session Committee

At 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, state Rep. J.M. Lozano (R-Portland) begins what could be a contentious stint on the newly appointed Constitutional Rights & Remedies, Select Committee. Appointed by Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, the 15-member committee is holding a public hearing Saturday on proposed changes to voting and elections contained in Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 3. Elections and bail reform are two of 11 items on the agenda for the Texas Legislature's special session, which began Thursday, July 8.