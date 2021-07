Tycoon games have been making a steady and significant resurgence for the last couple of years; from Two-Point Hospital to Jurassic World Evolution. However, Cartel Tycoon stands out for its very particular and controversial setting. After all, talking about drug trafficking is always risky and tends to raise some brows. Let alone you being the one in charge of making a drug empire prosper and controlling every single aspect of the operation, from growing the illegal crops to shipping them to foreign countries. The concept of “farm-to-table” was never so twisted and literal.