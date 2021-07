Air Travel Was Once A Given, Not So Much Anymore. Did We Take It For Granted All Along?. The first time I experienced air travel was when I took a plane in high school. I went on holiday with a friend and her family. I didn’t start travelling early, like a lot of my friends who went abroad with the parents or families. But, I definitely made up for it later on! And while some of my travels have been overland, taking the train or driving, a whole load of my travels (pre-COVID) started off getting on a plane.