Superman's Son Stands For Truth, Justice, But Not The American Way
August sees the launch of Superman: Son of Kal-El, the new ongoing Superman series by Tom Taylor and John Timms. With, as Bleeding Cool told you almost two years ago now, former Superboy Jonathan Kent taking the lead Superman role while Clark Kent is… elsewhere. Possibly elsewhen. But there are changes to how this new younger Superman will do business. Not just the circumstances of his birth. This opening issue sees Jonathan Kent go up against the US government over the best way to tackle a superhuman threat.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0