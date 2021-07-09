Delta Choice Voucher Redemptions – as good as cash?

Wedding planning can be hectic, and while registering for gifts should be the fun part, deciding what you'll need can also prove to be stressful. It's easy to rush through and register for all the classic items you know you're supposed to want, but it's worth taking the time to decide what you will actually make the most use out of. We talked with a few Food Network staffers about what products they wish they would have added to their registry — some might seem unconventional, but with new group-gift options, nothing (including a new mattress!) should be off the table.