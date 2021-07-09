Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Delta Choice Voucher Redemptions – as good as cash?

Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So I guess word spread about the Delta voucher situation I experienced a little over a week ago. When I say “word spread” I mean that, by pageviews, it was the #6 post ever on Andy’s Travel Blog and Business Insider’s article about it was #2 on the entire site for basically the entire weekend.

andystravelblog.com

Comments / 0

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

117K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers#Skyteam#Cabela#Bass Pro Shop Hulu#Ulta#Yard House#Bahama Breeze Seasons#Nordstrom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Economy
Related
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Delta Air Lines Saver Award Space: The Unicorn

I’ve been looking at the calendar trying to plan travel for the next several months and am struck by the total lack of reasonably-priced award space on Delta Air Lines for the next year. Want to book Delta premium cabin award space with a partner airline? Forget about it…it’s like trying to find a unicorn.
IndustryPosted by
BoardingArea

World of Hyatt and American AAdvantage Status Challenges

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. American Airlines and World of Hyatt have announced new status challenges for elite members who have linked their World of Hyatt and AAdvantage® accounts. This new offer launches today and you must register by register by September 30, 2021.
Tennessee Stateyourmileagemayvary.net

Tennessee Offering $250 Airline Vouchers For American, Delta & Southwest

In a typical (read: non-COVID) year, Tennessee gets a whole lot of tourism dollars. In fact, in 2019, they hit a record-high $23 billion in tourism revenue. Obviously, tourism in the state took a hit in 2020 (although based on all the people we saw during our trip to Pigeon Forge in November 2020, their tourism dollars were, by far, not $0). So to get people to start traveling to Tennessee again, the state is now offering travelers $250 flight vouchers for American, Delta or Southwest, if they book 2-nights at participating hotels in Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis or Nashville.
Retailgodsavethepoints.com

Hot Deal: Buy Virgin Points With Huge 60% Bonus

There’s the obvious stuff with Virgin Points, like upgrades, saving on Upper Class flights and booking incredible trips on Virgin Atlantic’s airline partners like ANA to Japan, but there’s the lesser known stuff too. Buying Virgin Points gained considerable intrigue this year with the launch of the Virgin Red loyalty...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...
Lifestylewashingtonnewsday.com

Mum faces wrath after booking a Disney World vacation without her stepchild.

Mum receives backlash after planning Disney World holiday without stepchild. The mum said: “I don’t want to waste money to be honest.”. After recommending that she go on vacation to Disneyworld in Florida with her husband and children while leaving their stepchild at home, a mother was labeled “wicked.”. For...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

What Happens if the Dealership Doesn’t Pay off the Car You Traded In?

When shopping for your next at the dealership, the salesperson may offer to discount the car that you’re buying if you trade in your current car. They may even strike up a good deal that you can’t refuse. But when it’s all said and done, you might want to make sure that your trade-in gets paid off if there’s still a loan attached to it. If the dealership doesn’t pay it off, then you could end up in deep water.
Lifestyleluxurytraveldiary.com

The Best Alaska Airlines Airport Lounges

If you are flying Alaska Airlines, which are its best airport lounges? We outline the best lounges below. If you are looking for a better deal on your flights and hotels, book via our luxury travel concierge. See what our clients say about us and how thrilled they are with the extra benefits we provide at no extra cost.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Shocking Reaction To Subway's 1 Million Sandwich Giveaway

This past week, Subway launched its new menu – a total "refresh" of their "Eat Fresh" sandwich offerings. As part of the promotions, the fast food chain planned to give away 1 million 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh subs. The Subway website shares that this new sandwich starts with the chain's hearty multigrain bread. It features creamy, smashed avocado layered on top of creamy BelGioioso mozzarella. On top of all that deliciousness, is piled roasted turkey, hickory-smoked bacon, and a bit of baby spinach. If you love free food, this sounds awesome, right? Additionally, the press release issued via PR Newswire stated that the revamp included 20 menu changes with a focus on "11 new and improved ingredients, six all-new or returning sandwiches, and four revamped signature sandwiches." Also of note on this new menu are two new kinds of fresh baked bread: Artisan Italian and Hearty Multigrain.
Aerospace & Defenseairlinegeeks.com

Cathay Pacific Prepares for Maiden A321neo Flight Service

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific is on schedule to introduce its first-ever Airbus A321neos into maiden service, as the airline aims in continuing to gradually increase its route network and passenger capacity. Chief Executive Officer Augustus Tang said, “We’re incredibly excited to see our next-generation A321neo take to the skies for...
Las Vegas, NVliveandletsfly.com

Family Sues American Airlines For Aborted Landing

A family is suing American Airlines for more than $100,000, claiming an aborted landing in Las Vegas ruined a carefully-planned family vacation. Family Sues American Airlines For $100,000 After Aborted Landing. Roger Brunton and Dawn Rippy-Brunton wanted to take Dawn’s parents on a trip of a lifetime. Diane and Harold...
Lifestylebrides.com

Epic Business Class Experiences Worth Planning a Honeymoon Around

Generous lie-flat beds with fluffy duvets and even more robust pillows swathed in 400-thread-count pillowcases, Billecart-Salmon Brut Champagne without end, 18.5-inch personal TV screens with video handset and noise-canceling headphones, melt-in-your-mouth meals and sweet-and-savory caramel popcorn whenever you’d like it. Not to mention juicy cheeseburgers at the ready (and, for health-conscious fliers, fresh juices and wellness tea). For airplane buffs or travel enthusiasts, the description of Cathay Pacific’s business class experience is like talking dirty—it paints an incredibly alluring picture of what travel can be like.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman claims pay it forward gestures are a ‘scam’ in viral TikTok after paying $30 for another customer

A woman has sparked a conversation about “pay it forward” gestures after she complained about feeling obligated to cover the $30 order for the person in line behind her at Starbucks.Last week, Cody Katrina, who goes by the username @codykatrina on TikTok, uploaded a video to the app in which she described “paying it forward” as a “scam,” after she offered to pay for the person behind her in the Starbucks drive-thru after learning that the person in front of her had covered her order.“To the person that paid for my Starbucks, very kind gesture, but f*** you,” Katrina...
ShoppingFood Network

What Food Network Staffers Wish They Added to Their Wedding Registry

Wedding planning can be hectic, and while registering for gifts should be the fun part, deciding what you'll need can also prove to be stressful. It's easy to rush through and register for all the classic items you know you're supposed to want, but it's worth taking the time to decide what you will actually make the most use out of. We talked with a few Food Network staffers about what products they wish they would have added to their registry — some might seem unconventional, but with new group-gift options, nothing (including a new mattress!) should be off the table.
Credits & Loansmilestomemories.com

New Best Buy Amex Offer, Save $10 When You Spend $100 or More

American Express cardholders can save $10 at Best Buy with a new Amex Offer. This is a targeted offer that’s showing up for some cardholders. Let’s see the details. Get a one-time $10 statement credit by using your enrolled Card to spend a minimum of $100 in one or more transactions in-store at Best Buy® or online at bestbuy.com by 9/15/2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy