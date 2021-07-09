Cancel
'Below Deck Mediterranean': Katie Flood's Wipeout Teases a Parade of Injuries This Season

Chief stew Katie Flood’s tumble down the stairs is only the beginning of “several” injuries on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6. The crew and guests prepare for a wedding at sea and as Flood attempts to descend the stairs, she slips and tumbles down to the bottom. She’s heard hitting the ground with a thud as the guests scream “Oh no, are you OK, Katie?” Stew Lexi Wilson hands her radio to another crew member to come to Flood’s aid in a preview clip.

