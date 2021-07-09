Cancel
The D&D set is out in Magic: Arena, and you can get three free packs now

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdventures in the Forgotten Realms is out now in Magic: Arena, and will be fully released in paper form worldwide on July 23, 2021. But before that happens you can reap the benefits in Arena with three free packs: just like each set before it. This one has a rather sneaky subliminal code though, as it doesn’t directly derive from the set; rather, it incorporates the inspiration behind the game.

