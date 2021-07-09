Rep. Smucker introduces legislation proposing federal tax credit cap to support workforce needs

WASHINGTON, DC – With the COVID-19 delta variant on the rise, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), along with Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), introduced legislation today to promote federal worker safety and ensure that employees and their families are well informed about COVID-19 protective measures in the workplace. This legislation would provide critical information about workplace safety plans to workers and their families in Ohio and across the country. The Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act – named after a Virginia federal worker who passed away from COVID-19 complications – would require federal agencies to publish and communicate their COVID-19 safety plans, setting a precedent for increased agency transparency around critical safeguards.