Rep. Smucker introduces legislation proposing federal tax credit cap to support workforce needs

By Melina Druga
pennbizreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-PA) recently introduced legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives that would help meet 21st-century workforce demands. The USA Workforce Tax Credit Act would set a tax credit cap of $2 billion, beginning this tax year. Half of the credit would be used for educational preparedness scholarships for K-12 students, while the other half would be used for job preparation initiatives.

