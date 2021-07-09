Cancel
Singer Rianne Downey performs a stirring rendition of Caledonia in tribute to Scotland.

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Rianne Downey performs a stirring rendition of Caledonia in tribute to Scotland. Singer Rianne Downey performs a stirring rendition of Caledonia in tribute to Scotland. Watch the full version on Friday's Sportscene Euro Review at 22:30 BST on BBC One Scotland and iPlayer.

www.bbc.com

