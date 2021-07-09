A Colorful Bolivian-Themed Speakeasy Starts a Monthlong Pop-Up in Adams Morgan

Barbecue has long been a specialty in Los Angeles’s Koreatown, with restaurants like Park’s, Chosun, and Soot Bull Jeep grounding a scene that makes this city one of the best places in the world to enjoy the classic Korean meal of tabletop grilled meats and banchan. LA’s Korean barbecue is so good, even, that many of its diners believe it rivals the restaurants in Seoul. So it only makes sense that one of Seoul’s most celebrated Korean barbecue restaurants has opened in the heart of Koreatown, showing LA’s KBBQ scene that Seoul can hold its own against the Los Angelesformat. Daedo Sikdang, which was founded in Seoul in 1964 near a butcher shop in Majang-Dong, the city’s main meat market, opened its first U.S. location on July 8. And by all appearances, Daedo is bound to become one of the most impressive places to eat Korean barbecue in the country.