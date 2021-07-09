Cancel
A Colorful Bolivian-Themed Speakeasy Starts a Monthlong Pop-Up in Adams Morgan

By Evan Caplan
Eater
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new pop-up cocktail bar in Adams Morgan aims to give the busy nightlife district a taste of the drinks, food, sites, and sounds of the Andean plateau in South America. Siblings Carla and Juan Sanchez, who grew up in the Bolivian capital of La Paz, introduced Casa Kantuta inside of vegetarian restaurant Spacycloud (2309 18th Street NW) on Thursday, July 8. The pop-up, which includes savory Bolivian hand pies and a retail market on weekends, will run through August 8.

