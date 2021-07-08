Cancel
Lessons Learned from Using Cloud Professional Services in Canada

Network World
 12 days ago

This IDC PeerScape offers advice for IT executives, sourcing executives, and other business executives to employ when procuring external professional services related to private and hybrid cloud computing environments and public cloud services, specifically infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS). Cloud adoption in Canada has become mainstream, with half of Canadian organizations with more than 100 employees having now adopted PaaS, and one-third of them having adopted IaaS. However, cloud maturity has not grown accordingly with 52% of organizations stagnating in the lower levels of cloud maturity. IDC conducted 14 interviews with IT executives in Canadian organizations regarding their use of cloud professional services to learn lessons from their experiences accelerating cloud maturity.

www.networkworld.com

TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Understanding the landscape of cloud security

As a catalyst for change, the pandemic has proved highly effective in influencing business mindsets to accept the viability of remote working. With no choice but to rethink working practices to ensure business continuity, IT management departments across the country were suddenly pushed into investigating, instigating and accelerating cloud computing strategies. As a result, there has been a huge increase in companies moving to the cloud – almost 70% of organizations have stepped up the pace of their digital transformation plans in some way as a result of COVID-19.
TechnologyInfoworld

Digital Workplace and Transformation Solution Toolkit

"Digital transformation” had become a mantra in business circles long before Covid-19 reared its ugly head. But, in fact, the pandemic, and the move to a dispersed workforce, only spurred the need for companies to implement digital initiatives. This eGuide aims to give you a toolkit for today’s digital workplace that will lead to tomorrow’s infrastructure advantage.
EconomyNetwork World

Hybrid cloud success: 5 things to forget about, 4 things to remember

OK, let's say you're a CIO who's promoted hybrid cloud computing in your company. Then along came all these news stories that call into question the whole notion of cloud economies. Do you send some covert IT team to block the news from the CFO's computer, or do you deal with it? Hopefully, the latter.
Businessaithority.com

Wipro to Invest $1 Billion to Expand Cloud Transformation Capability, Launches Wipro Fullstride Cloud Services

Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and its commitment to invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years. As the cloud opportunity accelerates, Wipro FullStride Cloud Services brings together the full portfolio of Wipro’s cloud-related capabilities, offerings and talent to better orchestrate the cloud journey for clients. This commitment builds on Wipro’s existing and extensive cloud business with clients and significantly expands the investment with its partners and hyperscalers, creating industry solutions that accelerate results for mutual clients.
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

Cloud Foundry Foundation Opens Worldwide Virtual Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Foundry Foundation, home to open source projects simplifying the cloud native developer experience on Kubernetes, kicked off the Cloud Foundry Virtual Summit today, featuring news on the latest release of cf-for-k8s (Cloud Foundry for Kubernetes), new community organizational structure, as well as news from MinIO, SAP and VMware.
Businessaithority.com

Scale Computing and IBM Collaborate to Deliver Edge Solutions at Scale for Enterprise Clients

Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, announced a collaboration with IBM that will help organizations adopt an edge computing strategy designed to enable them to move data and applications seamlessly across hybrid cloud environments, from private data centers to the edge. Scale Computing is delivering on-premises edge computing solutions for applications that are designed to be flexible and intelligent to help address high-availability and resilience.
Softwarejaxenter.com

The 7 tenets of serverless data

As the industry moves towards DevOps, full-stack, and Serverless, there is a responsibility for the application team to do everything. Every data service will now start to claim serverless. Let’s explore the seven tenets of serverless data and hopefully provide some guidance about data in a serverless architecture. Serverless, as...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Google Looker gets Azure support, API explorer

A day after its Security Summit, Google announced new features heading to Looker, the business intelligence platform it acquired in 2019 for $2.6 billion. The newest version of Looker — Looker 21 — introduces a revamped portal and extension framework as well as support for hosting on Microsoft Azure. Looker...
TechnologyInfoworld

Are you getting the most value from your VMware Cloud?

Enterprises across industries and geographies are scaling up their cloud usage, as 82% of CEOs have a digital transformation or initiative in place. IT leaders focused on finding ways to become more agile, accelerate innovation and better optimize costs are finding success with hybrid clouds.
TechnologyInfoworld

Guiding Customers on their Path to Modernization Through Migration and Managed Services for VMware Cloud on AWS

Effectual is a cloud and security-focused company that offers managed and professional services to help customers enable IT modernization and mitigate risk. They offer deep expertise in managing modern cloud environments for public and private sector organizations across VMware, VMware Cloud on AWS, and native AWS.Effectual has designed a portfolio of services for every step of the IT modernization journey:
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Cybereason Enhances XDR Offering with empow Acquisition

Cybereason Enhances XDR Offering with empow Acquisition. Today’s targeted attacks increasingly take aim at multiple devices and users simultaneously while employing a range of tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs). To further complicate the work of the defender, traditional security solutions are alert-centric, generating an ever-growing volume of notifications that lack context and fail to correlate to one another even if part of the same attack. This alert-centric, siloed approach gives attackers ample opportunity to hide in the seams, which makes hunting, tracking and eliminating attackers all but impossible.
ComputersInfoworld

Enabling IT Modernization with VMware Cloud on AWS

As the demand for cloud and cloud-compatible services continues to grow across departments within organizations, cloud adoption rates are steadily rising and IT decision makers are realizing that they no longer need to be solely reliant on physical data centers. This has led countless organizations to shrink their data center footprints.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Cloud (in)security: Avoiding common cloud misconfigurations

In 2020, digital transformation across all sectors accelerated at lightning speed out of sheer necessity. As a result of this collective cloud scramble, security likely took a back seat to the urgent need to pivot to a fully remote workforce during the height of the pandemic. Now, as we start...
ComputersData Center Knowledge

How to Optimize Cloud Storage Costs

For more expert advice on optimizing cloud computing costs, read our Cloud Cost Optimization: Best Practices for IT Pros report. Moving data to the cloud can be a great way to save money. With costs that are measured in mere pennies per gigabyte, cloud storage may be much less expensive--not to mention more reliable and easier to manage--than on-premise storage infrastructure. Yet those pennies-per-gigabyte add up over time. If you’re not careful to control your cloud storage costs, you may end with a total storage bill that far exceeds what you were hoping for.
ComputersInfoworld

VMware Cloud on AWS With Managed Cloud Volumes

Bridge the gap between private and public clouds to run applications across private, public, and hybrid cloud environments. With Managed NetApp Cloud Volumes for VMware Cloud™ on AWS, you get a fully managed, globally available, cloud-attached storage solution that integrates natively as a datastore with VMware Cloud on AWS.
ComputersComputerworld

VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS MARKET SURVEY

Faction’s second annual VMware Cloud on AWS Market Survey surveyed 1,054 professionals across a broad cross-section of organizations about their current and future adoption of VMware Cloud on AWS. This report highlights the ongoing interest in scalability and data center extension. As the COVID-19 pandemic causes companies to evaluate their...
TechnologyCIO

Making an impact with Cloud Data Management: Veeam & IBM

As consumers, we’re accustomed to easy, intuitive and fast transactions that are driven by data. Therefore, businesses must meet the challenge of managing and mining the data they produce and use, but also ensure that their digital experience is 100% reliable for their customers. In this webinar, Veeam® Vice President...
Technologysiliconangle.com

Three ways customers will dictate the future of the cloud

Traditionally, organizations have been forced to adapt their applications and operating processes to public cloud models in order to recognize the full benefits. This led to mixed results as legacy applications struggle to align fully to cloud models, particularly when using lift-and-shift migration methodologies. Because of this, the balance of...

