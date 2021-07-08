Cancel
6 steps to Digital Trust in Canadian Banking

Digital Trust and Stewardship in the Canadian financial industry is heavily influenced by digital ID initiatives across the financial ecosystem, the Canadian Government’s Digital Charter and its Open Banking initiatives. Open Banking ID needs are a significant driver of digital trust initiatives. This comprehensive study from IDC looks at the...

BlackLine, Kybria, Partner To Accelerate Bank Connectivity

Accounting automation software maker BlackLine said Tuesday (July 20) it is working with Kyriba, which provides cloud-based finance and IT solutions, to streamline digitization for chief financial officers and improve finance and treasury department collaboration. The two companies said in a news release that the partnership will let mutual customers...
Retailfinextra.com

Disrupting API integrations and pushing Financial Services hypergrowth with market networks

For the past twenty or so years, market networks have been one of the most disruptive and powerful wealth-creating engines in the global economy. The benefits of bringing together two sides of a fragmented market through a single platform with integrated workflow tools so they can transact more seamlessly are well established. Innovation flourishes, speed to market increases, new market players can quickly become ascendent and transaction velocity grows exponentially. So far, so good.
Personal Financefinextra.com

Cambridge Savings Bank launches digital-only subsidiary

Cambridge Savings Bank (CSB), a full-service mutual bank with a customer-first approach and more than $5 billion in assets, is pleased to announce the launch of Ivy Bank (Ivy), a digital-only division of CSB that offers user-friendly, high-interest rate products, exceptional digital experiences, and personalized service. Backed by CSB, an...
Businesschannele2e.com

Wipro Bets $1 Billion on Cloud Services Consulting Business, Plans Acquisitions

Global IT consulting company Wipro has launched Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, which includes a commitment to invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years. Still, it’s difficult to put the $1 billion, three-year commitment into proper context. Wipro did not say what percentage...
Businessfinovate.com

Digital Investment Platform Munnypot Acquired by Cairngorm Capital

Sometimes a partnership is not enough and only a full-fledged union will suffice. This is the approach taken by Cairngorm Capital, a U.K.-based private equity firm that announced this week that it had acquired FinovateMiddleEast alum Munnypot – along with investment management services provider Whitefoord – in order to launch a new digital wealth management firm, Verso Wealth Management.
Economyaba.com

Gallup: Confidence in Banks Dips Amid Broad Decline in Institution Trust

Americans’ confidence in banks dipped five percentage points in 2021, consistent with an overall trend of lessening confidence in institutions after upticks during 2020, according to an annual Gallup survey released last week. Thirty-three percent of Americans reported “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in their banks, and that figure was up 12 points from the record low notched in 2012. Confidence in banks during had reached 38% during 2020—points behind the peak public confidence level reached in 2004.
Industrythedallasnews.net

ExcalTech Ranked #50 On Channel Futures' MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List Of Global Managed Service Providers

ExcalTech Ranked #50 On Channel Futures' MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List Of Global Managed Service Providers. Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry's Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. JULY 8, 2021: ExcalTech has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021...
Marketsaithority.com

Jumio Announces Record Quarter With 150% Growth Fueled by Financial Services, Mobile and Social

Q2 highlights include record transaction volumes, KYX and AML platform enhancements and global channel momentum. Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, announced that both sales and revenue grew over 150% in Q2 2021 from Q2 2020, fueled by an ongoing need for modern enterprises to know and trust that their online users are who they claim to be. This is evidenced by the large growth seen in financial services, mobile delivery services and social platforms verifying everyone from customers to employees to influencers.
Cell Phonessecurityboulevard.com

Building Digital Trust with Machine Identity Management

While digital transformation has been underway for many years now, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic made it an overnight business necessity. As organizations were forced to move their operations and workforces online, it became increasingly clear that the key to surviving and emerging stronger out of the crisis is to go digital. Soon, the “digitize or die” realization gave birth to a new momentum that powered digital innovation, helping organizations create unique customer experiences and unlock new growth opportunities. According to Mckinsey’s Global Survey of Executives, the COVID-19 crisis led to companies adopting digital or digitally enabled products by a whopping seven years in 2020, unlike anything the world has seen before. Today, from financial services to healthcare to power and utilities, organizations across the spectrum are aggressively digitizing their operations to meet evolving market and consumer expectations.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Cloud Technology Drives Financial Institutions To Innovate Payments

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Mark Smith, head of payments for AWS, discusses how cloud technology has accelerated the commercialization of new platforms for payment acceptance and made the notion of “invisible payments” possible within eCommerce.
TechnologyInformationWeek

How Cloud Can Drive Sustainable, Data-Driven Success

Chief information officers have been charged with driving financial, security, and agility benefits through cloud, but sustainability is quickly becoming another imperative for technology leaders. As technology increasingly takes the driver’s seat in delivering value for enterprises across industries, technology leaders themselves are increasingly being held accountable for areas previously...
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Canadian Oracle Cloud Partner Cloudworks

Cloudworks is a Toronto-based Oracle Cloud solutions provider serving clients across North America. The majority of Cloudworks’ 100 employees are located in Toronto, with additional offices in Calgary, and other locations throughout the U.S. The deal further enhances Accenture’s capabilities to deliver Oracle solutions to clients on their journeys to the cloud, according to a statement from Accenture.
Marketsfinextra.com

InCore Bank moves into digital assets

Today InCore Bank, the Swiss B2B banking service provider, announced the launch of the first comprehensive crypto asset solution. The securitization solution named CRYSP was established in cooperation with GenTwo Digital, the leading provider of modern securitization platforms for digital assets. The solution allows all asset managers, whether they are from a bank or external, to build bankable products based on crypto currencies, and then offer them to their clients in the form of actively managed certificates (AMC) without having to deal with the entire set-up. A holistic white labeling offering.
Economyfinextra.com

Boubyan Bank launches digital Islamic bank in the UK

Boubyan Bank has launched a mobile-only, Sharia-compliant bank in the UK, catering to individuals in the Middle East with international banking needs. Nomo has launched as a brand name of the UK-based Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME), in which Boubyan Bank is a majority shareholder. Eligible customers...
TechnologyNetwork World

5G Fixed Wireless Accelerates Connectivity Options for Business

As enterprise organizations evolve to accommodate a hybrid-workforce, fixed wireless access (FWA) is becoming the go-to solution to meet work from anywhere (WFX) demands. The expanding capacity of 5G is making this possibility a reality. FWA connections can deliver high quality performance and security with a less intrusive and costly infrastructure investment – making it ideal for both established businesses and innovative start-ups.
Retailthepaypers.com

65% Malaysians interested in digital banking

Visa has released new findings from its Visa Consumer Payment Attitudes study, highlighting that over seven in 10 Malaysians (74%) are aware and 65% interested in using digital banking services. The study showed that 43% of Malaysians currently do not visit any bank branches and choose to bank only online....

