Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Library Line

beaconjournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnless otherwise noted, all library programs are free, thanks to the generous support of the Friends of the Library. The library will have an as-is furniture and equipment auction in the Stow-Munroe Falls Room on the second floor of the library. The auction begins Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. and will be held during library hours ending at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22. Item pick up will be Thursday after the close of the sale and Friday, July 23 – Monday, July 26.

www.beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Summer Harvest Exchange#Friends#Summer Reading#Smfpl Beanstack Org
Related
Books & LiteratureWesterly Sun

At the Library: Take library’s resources on the road

Many of us find ourselves constantly on the go this time of year. Busy though it may be, I personally find it a very welcome change in comparison to last year! Whether you’re driving the kids to various camps and activities, taking a long-overdue vacation, or simply laying on the beach with your Kindle, you can easily bring many of the library’s resources along with you.
Wilton, CTNorwalk Hour

Wilton Library Lines: Cartooning, zentangle, short stories

The Wilton Library is presenting a new four part poetry seminar entitled, “Summer Poetry with Judson Scruton - W.H. Auden: Ironic Points of Light - Poem as Myth, Poem as Parable,” today, Thursday, July 8, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The series continues on Thursdays, July 15, July 22, and July 29. The an online literature seminar is about the poetry, and the religious thought of the Anglo American Poet W.H. Auden, (1907-1973,) who was also a playwright, critic, and librettist. See the library’s registration link for more details. There is no charge for the program. The seminar is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley. Advance online registration is required in order to receive the readings, and the Zoom session invitation links. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Quigley was a longtime Wilton resident.
Weatherbeaconjournal.com

Suburbanite area calendar of events

• Springfield Township Friday Night Concerts by the Lake is hosting False Alarm, a vocal, dance, pop and rock band, at 7 p.m. Concerts are held at the Vince Mealy Memorial Gazebo on Springfield Lake at 2491 Canfield Road. For information, call 330-734-4121. • From 9 to 10:30 a.m., join...
Watonwan County, MNthetrumantribune.com

Watonwan County Library Announces Event Line-up

July 14-21 Kids can stop at any Watonwan County library all week to “adopt” a photo of a pet currently available at the shelter. Kids will create a poster at home to help that pet find its FUR-ever home. Posters need to be back to the library by Wednesday, July 21. They will be on display in communities and on social media. If the pet is adopted during the week posters are created, the poster can read “Look who found a home!”. Contact a hometown library with questions.
themillennews.com

Library News: Firefighters to visit the library

July has arrived, and that means that the end of our 2021 Summer Reading Program is fast approaching. Our readers have until Friday, July 23 to complete their reading and get their entries in for our weekly drawings. If you haven’t joined up yet, what are you waiting for? We’d love to have you! You can join and record your […]
Anaheim, CAanaheim.net

Anaheim Public Library Named 2021 Gale/Library Journal Library of the Year

ANAHEIM, Calif. (July 6, 2021) — Anaheim Public Library’s work to keep serving our community during the challenges of the pandemic have earned an exclusive national honor. Anaheim Public Library was recognized as 2021 Library of the Year for its commitment to safely serving residents during the height of the coronavirus outbreak.
Books & LiteratureThe Pilot-Independent

Library Reflections: 'Mom loved taking us to the library'

Editor’s note: Excerpted from “Not Much of a Reader” in Libraries of Minnesota, with photography by Doug Ohman (Minnesota Historical Society Press), (c) 2011 by Pete Hautman; reprinted with the author’s permission. Although Mom was not a big reader, she loved taking us to the library. At the library, we...
Wichita, KSclassiccountry1070.com

Wichita Public Library Introduces “Library of Things”

The Wichita Public Library has gradually introduced its “Library of Things” this summer, with many non-traditional materials available for customers to borrow. Radon detectors to help customers test radon levels in their homes or businesses. Telescopes for customers to explore the stars and space, and comes with several astronomy guides.
Lifestylebeaconjournal.com

History hike planned at Richfield preserve

Friends of Crowell Hilaka will sponsor a “Dig Into the Past History Hike” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at the Richfield Heritage Preserve at 4374 Broadview Road in Richfield. Leading the program will be Phil Wanyerka, director of Cleveland State University’s archaeological field school program, will has...
Akron, OHbeaconjournal.com

Weathervane to thank public with Rooster Booster party heading into reopening

At Weathervane Playhouse in Akron, it's high time for a Rooster Booster Thank You Fest. What's that, you may ask? It's a party the theater's board of trustees will throw Aug. 13 to celebrate Weathervane's upcoming reopening and thank all of Weathervane's donors, volunteer and friends for their support during the long pandemic shutdown.
Gouverneur, NYgouverneurtribunepress.com

Gouverneur Public Library welcomes new library manager

The Gouverneur Public Library has a new library manager – Greta Schrader of Gouverneur. A Gouverneur native, Schrader graduated from Gouverneur High School with the Class of 1991. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in May of 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and History. She worked in various office setting before finding her niche with the Gouverneur Public Library.
Medford, MAWicked Local

Library Bookmarks

• Check out the latest Friends of the Library news and book sales. • See what’s happening in the Children’s Department. From the Medford Public Library Web page at medfordlibrary.org, click on Bookletters Online Newsletters. Then check the box next to Library Newsletter. That’s all there is to it! The newsletter will come to your e-mail the first week of the next month. The library publishes its newsletter quarterly in March, June, September and December. You will get the latest newsletter the first week of every month so you don’t miss a thing!
Reedsburg, WIWiscnews.com

The week at the library

Reedsburg Public Library boasts a full schedule of activities for youth and families. Check the homepage at reedsburglibrary.org and click on the “Welcome to your library!” icon to see the “Week at a Glance.”. June 8 is a special day in Loganville when youth services librarians host a mobile checkout...

Comments / 0

Community Policy