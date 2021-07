Tropical destinations are the gold standard for many divers. The water is inviting, the reefs teem with colorful marine life, and in many cases wetsuits are optional. What’s considered cold-water diving is largely subjective. Some divers draw the line at 70 or 75 degrees Fahrenheit while others measure the water temperature by what millimeter wetsuit they’d be comfortable wearing, whether it’s a fullsuit, shorty, or nothing at all. No matter the metric, there are a handful of dive sites around the world that boast warmer waters than most divers would expect — opening up a whole new world of underwater destinations. From Iceland to Arkansas, these are seven of our favorite unexpectedly warm dive sites.