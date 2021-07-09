Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Season 2 of ‘This Way Up’: What We Know About Aisling Bea’s Comedy Series

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 2 of ‘This Way Up’: What We Know About Aisling Bea’s Comedy Series. Season 2 of Aisling Bea’s intelligent comedy This Way Up, about a young single woman in London, is now accessible on Hulu. Bea created the show and also plays Aine, the main character, who is attempting...

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobias Menzies
Person
Sharon Horgan
Person
Indira Varma
Person
Aasif Mandvi
Person
Aisling Bea
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Attempted Suicide#Bafta Bea#Irish#English#French#American#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosThe Independent

Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan talk mental health and lockdown, and why their new TV show is something we all need in our lives

On the day Aisling Bea found out she had won a Bafta Craft award last year, she had been knocked off her bike and felt lucky to be alive. “It definitely put the Bafta into perspective,” recalls the Kildare-born comedian, actress and writer, 37. “The awards were virtual, due to lockdown, so I won watching it in my sling and flip flops, in the garden with a few pals – and it ended up feeling far more special as a result.”
TV Seriesinews.co.uk

What’s on TV tonight: Aisling Bea’s Bafta-winning This Way Up returns for series two

A very welcome second series of Aisling Bea’s Bafta-winning comedy begins in trademark loose-form style. Aine (Bea) shares a sauna with her older sister Shona (Sharon Horgan) while discussing Shona’s decision to grow a fringe and Aine’s upcoming first date with the repressed Richard (The Crown’s Tobias Menzies). “Be careful,” warns Shona, for, of course, when we first met Aine she was just recovering from a breakdown and now lives on a jittery, wise-cracking edge. She’s still teaching English as a foreign language, using Love Island as a guide to regional accents, while Shona has decided to marry boyfriend Vish.
TV & Videoswmagazine.com

This Way Up: Aisling Bea’s Bittersweet, Life-affirming Tragicomedy

If you enjoy Catastrophe (Sharon Horgan), Normal People (Irish accents), Starstruck (rom-coms) or Feel Good (something offbeat and light, yet still dealing with deep personal tragedy), then you will likely find yourself enchanted by This Way Up, created by and starring Aisling Bea. This Way Up follows a character played...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Nevers Season 1B: 6 Quick Things We Know About The HBO Series' Return With New Episodes

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In only six episodes, The Nevers became one of the most talked about shows on the 2021 Summer TV shows schedule (and for more than just what happened on screen), but without even finishing up its premiere season to completion. Due to a delay in production in the midst of a global pandemic and the exit of its creator, Joss Whedon, the imaginative period drama - which focuses on a group of people (mostly women) given extraordinary abilities after an alien spacecraft passes over Victorian England - has a while before it can debut any new episodes on HBO Max. However, in the following quick and convenient breakdown, we can tell when you can expect the next chapters of the story and more about The Nevers Season 1B, starting with how soon the cameras will start rolling again.
TV SeriesRefinery29

Aisling Bea’s This Way Up Is Back With Even More Meaningful Laughs Than Before

If you blasted through season one of This Way Up like we did, you’ll be very happy to know that the comedy is finally back on our screens this week. In the two years since the first series aired on Channel 4, the global pandemic has changed our world forever, bringing new meaning to many of the show’s themes, including loneliness, mental health and the importance of family.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

B.J. Novak’s FX Anthology Series: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About The Show

For more than a half-decade now, FX has been the home to some of television’s most engaging and fun-to-watch anthology series with the likes of American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and Fargo all receiving multiple awards and even more nominations. The latest FX anthology series from B.J. Novak looks to continue that tradition when the still-untitled half-hour show that will touch on multiple topics and feature a different cast each episode starts streaming on FX on Hulu in Fall 2021.
MusicNME

Aisling Bea: “Making people laugh is like a drug”

Being funny is a difficult job. Doing it in front of hundreds of people in the pissing rain is next to impossible. Yet as she shelters under a too-small umbrella while a minor storm batters London’s Regent’s Park, Aisling Bea is, somehow, still hilarious. “We’re alive and we’re out!” announces...
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘This Way Up’ Season 2: Aisling Bea’s Mental Health Comedic Drama With Sharon Hogan Features Great Performances, But Needs More Therapeutic Time [Review]

Explorations of mental health have become increasingly common in comedy-dramas over the last few years, from “Lady Dynamite” to ”You’re The Worst” to ”Fleabag.” Something about the structure of a 22-minute, often short season show lends itself perfectly to the topic, allowing for an equal balance of seriousness and levity.
TV SeriesPosted by
Us Weekly

He’s Back! Everything We Know About ‘Dexter’ Season 9

The prodigal serial killer returns! Dexter is coming back to Showtime after eight years, and fans of the charming vigilante couldn’t be happier. The network first announced the revival in October 2020, promising that Michael C. Hall would reprise his role as Dexter Morgan for 10 episodes set to premiere in fall 2021.
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

Glow Up Season 3 Release Date And Cast - Here's What We Know

Makeup mavens, get your kabuki brushes ready! Britain's popular makeup competition show, "Glow Up," is set to make its third season debut on Netflix in the near future. As reported by PopSugar, the series first premiered in 2019. A retail assistant by the name of Ellis Atlantis took home the W at the end of the competition series' first season. After winning the show's inaugural season, Ellis went on to build an impressive social media following, as well as create various makeup tutorials via his own YouTube channel.
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

Is ‘This Way Up Season 3’ Happening? What Can We Expect?

This is a comedy show that centers around moving ahead in life regardless of the consequences and how you feel at the moment because of them. Because if your happiness is temporary, so is your sadness. There’s no point clinging on to it like it’s the dead end. We face countless disappointments throughout our lives, in different areas of life, whether you’re a kid, a student, an adult, married, unmarried, single, divorced, successful, failure, wealthy, or embracing old age. The only constant changes, and hence we should be open to it.
TV Seriesawardswatch.com

2021 Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

It has been over a year since COVID-19 halted the world and made people isolate from one another, from family and friends, in an attempt to lower the impact of the virus on the population. In that time, some have turned to baking, others have pivoted to engaging with new trends in quarantine, but something that bonds most people is television. The past year has often been isolating, yet the presence of these fictional characters from TV could be found soothing amongst the loneliness of quarantine.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Netflix Cancels Four Comedy Series

Netflix has cancelled four of its comedies, two of them after just one season each and the other two after two seasons. One newcomer is the Katharine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian-led “Country Comfort,” about a down-on-her-luck country singer who becomes a nanny for the musical children of a single dad that premiered in March.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

The Trailer For Season 2 of ‘Modern Love’ Is Here

We loved season 1 of Modern Love, and we’re really glad the show is coming back next month. Particularly as the summer months always feel like a drag, content wise, and we’re particularly happy when our favorite shows return. And season 2 of Modern Love is pulling no punches, as we’ve reported before. Joining the anthology series in season two are Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoë Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kathryn Gallagher, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Telci Huynh, Nikki M. James, Aparna Nancherla, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Ben Rappaport, Milan Ray, Jack Reynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley, Sophie Okonedo, Tobias Menzies and Jeena Yi.
TV Seriesblackfilm.com

Amazon Prime Video Releases Official Trailer for the Second Season of Modern Love Starring Dominique Fishback & Gbenga Akinnagbe

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer today for the highly anticipated second season of Amazon Original anthology series Modern Love. In this season, love breaks all the rules. An old flame reignited. A test of friends vs. lovers. A night girl and her day boy. A romance with an ex’s ex. A one night stand. An impossible promise. A ghost of a lost lover. An exploration of sexuality. The eight-part second season of the popular series Modern Love brings to life a collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations. Each episode showcases love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, all inspired by true events from the beloved New York Times column of the same name.

Comments / 0

Community Policy