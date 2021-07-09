Season 2 of ‘This Way Up’: What We Know About Aisling Bea’s Comedy Series

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In only six episodes, The Nevers became one of the most talked about shows on the 2021 Summer TV shows schedule (and for more than just what happened on screen), but without even finishing up its premiere season to completion. Due to a delay in production in the midst of a global pandemic and the exit of its creator, Joss Whedon, the imaginative period drama - which focuses on a group of people (mostly women) given extraordinary abilities after an alien spacecraft passes over Victorian England - has a while before it can debut any new episodes on HBO Max. However, in the following quick and convenient breakdown, we can tell when you can expect the next chapters of the story and more about The Nevers Season 1B, starting with how soon the cameras will start rolling again.