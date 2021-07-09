Housing council’s goal: 13,500 more housing units by 2024

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A council tasked with addressing broad issues around housing affordability and stability in New Hampshire seeks to increase housing availability by 13,500 units by 2024, according to its plan released Friday.

The plan includes a three-year framework to specifically address homelessness across the state, with emphasis on the need for an increase in inventory of affordable housing. Recommendations include promoting new housing development; reducing barriers to affordable housing; and using a data-driven approach to understand regional needs.

“The plan serves as a blueprint for our collective efforts – statewide, regionally, and locally – with a focus on alignment, coordination, innovation, and accountability,” Gov. Chris Sununu, who created the council last year, said in a statement.

Sununu created the Council on Housing Stability after state police cleared a homeless encampment outside a courthouse in Manchester. It represents a revamping of the existing Interagency Council on Homelessness.

