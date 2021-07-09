Cancel
Review: 'China Room,' by Sunjeev Sahota

By Kevin Canfield
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunjeev Sahota's "China Room" is an intelligent, earnest novel, and although one of its story lines is weaker than the other, it's consistently absorbing, a sweeping dual portrait of a woman forced into an adolescent marriage and the troubled descendant she'll never meet. The book's main thread — set in...

