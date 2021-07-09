Review: 'China Room,' by Sunjeev Sahota

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with novelist Sunjeev Sahota about his new book, "China Room." There's a photograph on the final page of Sunjeev Sahota's new novel "China Room," which we'll ask the author about. The narrator for much of the story is an 18-year-old Briton, urban and urbane, who returns to his family's ancestral home in Punjab in 1999 to try to detox from heroin addiction. His story on that farm is told alongside his great-grandmother's, Mehar, who is 15 when she's married to one of three brothers, alongside two other young girls. But the girls don't know which is which. They spend their days separated from her husbands and all men in the China room, a dilapidated building decorated with plates that were once part of a dowry. And they wait to be tapped on the shoulder in the dark. "The China Room" is the latest novel from Sunjeev Sahota, who joins us from Sheffield, England.