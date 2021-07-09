Quotient National Rebates Platform Expands National Rebates To Desktop And Mobile Web

Pioneer in AI for Enterprise Service Management Fills the Gap Between Toolkits and Out-Of-Box Solutions. Espressive, the pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprise service management (ESM), announced availability of the Espressive Barista Control CenterTM, the administrative interface to the intelligence behind Espressive BaristaTM, the industry’s most comprehensive virtual agent solution. With the Barista Control Center, Espressive is empowering enterprises to expand Barista’s language model, design dynamic and interactive conversations, and integrate with virtually any API-enabled third-party system – all through a zero-code experience. Whether enterprises want a managed service, the flexibility to make their own updates, or the ability to do deep customizations on their own, Barista delivers.