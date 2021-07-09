Typical Sisters Show Off an Irreverent Swagger on the Delightful ‘Love Beam’

For all the thousands of words typed and thumbed about singer-songwriter Clairo since her 2017 song “Pretty Girl” went viral, it’s astonishing — and just as astonishingly unsurprising — how few of them actually focus on her music. Even when people are writing specifically about her songs and albums — including this remarkable latest one, “Sling” — the focus is usually on her personality, her sexuality, her background, her battles with depression and other non-musical aspects. All of those things find their way into many of her lyrics, but musical advancement makes “Sling” the breakthrough that it is.