Typical Sisters Show Off an Irreverent Swagger on the Delightful ‘Love Beam’

By Chris Ingalls
PopMatters
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first two albums from Typical Sisters – their self-titled release from 2016 and Hungry Ghost from 2019 – showed a trio maneuvering through masterful compositions and well-oiled improvisation with the ease of seasoned veterans. It certainly didn’t hurt that their style embraced a light quirkiness, refreshing from a lot of the usual sweaty, furrowed-brow style of some of their overly serious contemporaries. Much of the trio’s freeform eclecticism stems from their collective resumes: guitarist Gregory Uhlmann has performed with the likes of Perfume Genius, Fell Runner, and Josh Johnson, while bassist Clark Sommers has worked with Kurt Elling, Ba(SH), and Lens, and drummer Matt Carroll’s CV includes collaboration with Ohmme, V. V. Lightbody, and Rooms. This is a band brimming with experience and a willingness to try just about anything.

