Who is Roberto Solis from Netflix’s ‘Heist,’ and where is he now?. Heist is now available on Netflix, and it takes true-crime fans on a whirlwind voyage through three of America’s stranger-than-fiction heist stories. All three heists were successful against all odds, and they were carried out by a young woman, an aspiring father in Miami, and a suburban sportsman in Kentucky. Heist delves into the motivations behind each crime, how it was carried out, and what transpired next.