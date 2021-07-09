Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

South African court rejects ex-leader's bid to delay prison

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA South African court has rejected former South African President Jacob Zuma's request to postpone his current jail term. Zuma, who started his 15-month jail sentence Thursday, will remain behind bars after his application for his prison term be delayed was dismissed by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday. Zuma...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Zuma
Person
Thales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Court Order#Corruption#South African#Ap#The Constitutional Court#Nkandla#Justice#Cabinet#French#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Related
AfricaFox News

South African looting 'orchestrated,' police minister says

Shadowy forces are increasingly claimed to be behind the devastating looting and violence which has led to over 100 deaths and estimated damage and losses of more than $1 billion in South Africa this past week. The looting is "orchestrated", said Bheki Cele, the country’s police minister. "Is this a...
AfricaPosted by
AFP

Zuma graft trial to resume despite deadly S.Africa protests

The dragging corruption trial of South Africa's jailed ex-president Jacob Zuma resumes on Monday despite deadly violence that swept the nation after his imprisonment in an unrelated case. South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party forced Zuma -- who is a member of the country's dominant Zulu ethnic group -- to resign in 2018 after mounting graft scandals.
AfricaWashington Post

Why Ex-Leader Zuma’s Arrest Has Cast South Africa Into Turmoil

When Jacob Zuma was South Africa’s president, he clung to power through scandal after scandal, fending off multiple attempts to remove him. He finally quit in 2018 under threat of impeachment when his own party, the African National Congress, turned against him in the face of steeply falling electoral support. The law caught up with the 79-year-old Zuma in July, when he defied a court order to testify before a graft inquiry. His jailing triggered protests that claimed at least 121 lives, saw hundreds of businesses looted and weakened the country’s currency.
Africaphilasun.com

Death toll mounts in South Africa rioting after Zuma jailing

ABOVE PHOTO: Soldiers escort a man suspected of looting from inside a trashed shopping mall in Soweto, near Johannesburg, Tuesday July 13, 2021. South Africa’s rioting continued Tuesday as police and the military tried to halt the unrest in poor areas of two provinces, in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, that began last week after the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Africacapradio.org

South Africa Sees Violent Week, Unrest After Arrest Of Former President

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. South Africa has experienced its worst spasm of violence since the end of apartheid as supporters of former president Jacob Zuma protest his jailing on corruption charges. Transcript. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. South Africa is ending one of its most violent weeks since...
AfricaPosted by
Vice

How South Africa Erupted

JOHANNESBURG – For over a week, South Africa has been gripped by the worst levels of deadly violence and looting the country has seen since the end of apartheid in 1994. Hospital trauma units have experienced an influx of casualties. At least 117 people have died, 11 during a stampede as people attacked a mall, many of which have been looted. Businesses, big and small, have closed shop and sent staff home. Long-haul trucks have been torched. A child was thrown to safety from a burning building, just one of many structures set ablaze that have lit up the evening news bulletins. Losses have been estimated to be in the millions of dollars. The national currency has tumbled against the dollar. A blood bank was looted while the president gave a televised speech addressing the crisis. COVID vaccination sites have suspended operations. And more than 1,200 arrests have been made.
Politicsinvesting.com

South Africa's Constitutional Court: the case for judicial dissent, and the caveats

South Africa's Constitutional Court in session in 2018. Photo by Alaister Russell/Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty ImagesWhen constitutional democracy is under strain, how should we view disagreement among judges in a court of (supposed) last resort?. Two weeks ago, South Africa’s Constitutional Court handed down judgment in two cases with high political stakes.
AfricaInternational Business Times

South Africa Unrest Was 'Planned,' Says President

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday alleged that deadly violence and looting that have shaken the country over the past week were planned, as he arrived in the epicentre of the unrest. "It is quite clear that all these incidents of unrest and looting were instigated, there were people...
PoliticsIdaho8.com

South African military deployed as ex-leader Zuma jailed and looting spreads

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed the country’s military to restore calm after days of violent protests and looting sparked by the imprisonment of former leader Jacob Zuma. Ramaphosa addressed the nation Monday evening, calling for calm after at least six people died in the violence and hundreds were...
AfricaInternational Business Times

South Africa's Ex-president Zuma Hands Himself To Prison

South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma turned himself in to prison late Wednesday to begin serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, his foundation said. In a historic ruling, the Constitutional Court last week handed Zuma a 15-month term for snubbing anti-graft investigators. Police had earlier on Wednesday warned they...
AfricaTimes Daily

South Africa's ex-leader at home as arrest deadline nears

NKANDLA, South Africa (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma remained at his home Wednesday night as the midnight deadline for his arrest approached. He has launched a last-ditch bid to avoid prison by asking the country’s acting chief justice to delay an order for his arrest. Support local...
AfricaPosted by
WHIO Dayton

South African court to rule on arrest of ex-president Zuma

A South African regional court is to rule Friday on whether it will block an order by the country's highest court for the arrest of former South African President Jacob Zuma. The Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal province heard arguments Tuesday by Zuma's lawyer that the court should stop the order made last week by the Constitutional Court that police must arrest Zuma by midnight on Wednesday after he was sentenced last week to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.
Posted by
Ryan Fan

This Moroccan Serial Killer Was Walled to Death

In Morrocco, 1906 presented a particular gruesome news story: a Moroccan man had killed over 36 women. His name was Hadj Mohammed Mesfewi. Mesfewi’s case was so notorious it drew international attention. Multiple newspapers in the United States caught wind of the sensational story.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Just when you thought this government couldn’t go any lower, along comes the Nationality and Borders Bill

It was in the aftermath of the Second World War, as the full horrors of the bloodshed emerged, that countries came together to ensure that there would be international protection for those who suffered persecution.This led to the creation of the Refugee Convention in 1951. While it was signed under the postwar Labour government, led Clement Attlee, the document became one of the foundation stones upon which all postwar British governments have stood.When I wrote a biography of Attlee, I never thought any government would stand outside that fine British tradition. It is to the Conservatives’ shame that the United...

Comments / 0

Community Policy