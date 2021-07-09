South Dakota man killed, wife hurt in western Nebraska crash

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — A South Dakota man died and his wife was hurt in a crash on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.

The crash happened late Wednesday afternoon just east of Ogallala when a car driven by 72-year-old Judy Kennedy crashed into the back of a U-Haul trailer stopped on the interstate for a vehicle fire ahead of it, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Kennedy’s husband and passenger in the car, 73-year-old William Kennedy of Watertown, South Dakota, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the patrol. Judy Kennedy was treated and released from an Ogallala hospital.

The patrol said the occupants of the Jeep pulling the trailer that was hit were not injured.