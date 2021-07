Hybrid cloud provides a flexible solution for companies who want to take advantage of the cloud but still need to keep some applications on premises. But every business has a wide range of software applications and needs they’re trying to address with them. A hybrid solution needs to be able to meet the diversity of each business’s applications, while providing the consistency of infrastructure, services, Intel-powered compute, APIs, and development tools—wherever its needed. At AWS, we’re reinventing hybrid cloud by providing a rich set of solutions that extend the cloud to the places our customers need it most.