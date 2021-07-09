PUBLIC AGENDA: South Palo Alto proposed bike projects; façade changes at Peloton

Another set of road closures are scheduled for this weekend to accommodate work on the new U.S. Highway 101 bridge at Adobe Creek. A city contractor is set to pour concrete over the steel trestles at West Bayshore and East Bayshore roads and the freeway, the city announced this week. The first closure will be on West Bayshore Road between Loma Verde Avenue and East Meadow Drive from Friday at 8 p.m. through Saturday at 1 a.m. It will be followed by the closure of East Bayshore Road between San Antonio and Embarcadero roads on Saturday from 1-6 a.m.