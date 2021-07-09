Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palo Alto, CA

PUBLIC AGENDA: South Palo Alto proposed bike projects; façade changes at Peloton

By Palo Alto Weekly staff
Posted by 
PaloAltoOnline
PaloAltoOnline
 9 days ago

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of July 12. CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week. PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss proposed bike projects in south Palo Alto, including improvements along East Meadow Drive, Fabian Way and the Waverley Street multi-use path. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

paloaltoonline.com

Comments / 0

PaloAltoOnline

PaloAltoOnline

Palo Alto, CA
958
Followers
2K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

If it's useful and local, it's on PaloAltoOnline.com

 https://www.PaloAltoOnline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palo Alto, CA
Cars
Local
California Government
Palo Alto, CA
Government
City
Stanford, CA
City
Palo Alto, CA
Palo Alto, CA
Traffic
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Fa Ade#Signage#City Council#Stanford Shopping Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

The Counter plans to close Palo Alto site after 15 years

After serving up custom-made gourmet burgers in Palo Alto for 15 years, The Counter is closing its doors at 369 California Ave. Peter Katz, a managing partner at Counter Intelligence, which owns the northern California franchise of The Counter, told this news organization on Monday that the Palo Alto site will shutter by the end of this month.
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Palo Alto Baylands project aims to prepare area for sea level rise

Water district prepares to replace existing tide-gate structure, tame tides. Seeking to regulate water flow at local creeks and bolster protection from sea level rise, Valley Water is setting the stage for a four-year construction project in the Palo Alto Baylands that is expected to cost close to $40 million and that will temporarily close a popular trail.
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Flex alert issued for Monday to stabilize state's electric grid

Strain on the state's electrical system has prompted the California Independent System Operator to issue a Flex Alert for 4-9 p.m. Monday. Officials said the alert is needed to stabilize the state's electric grid because of the impact of the Bootleg Fire in Klamath County, Oregon, on electric transmission lines and the continuing heat wave across the western United States.
California StatePosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Cost of fighting COVID in California: $12.3 billion

Fighting COVID-19 in California has cost taxpayers at least $12.3 billion since the start of the pandemic. That's more than the gross domestic product of 50 nations. More than the value of the Dodgers, Yankees and Giants combined. Almost double General Motors' profits last year. Enough to give $313 to every single Californian.
Menlo Park, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

The Mandarin, Roost & Roast bring personal touch to menus

New restaurants serve Asian-inspired dishes in Menlo Park, Palo Alto. Two seasoned restaurateurs have added a personal touch to the Asian-inspired menus at their newly opened Midpeninsula restaurants: At Nee Lau's The Mandarin in Menlo Park, the menu is all about Asian fusion dishes that are slow-cooked, while the Thai-style fried chicken is the headliner at Brandon Poon's Roost & Roast in Palo Alto.
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

New 101 bridge project to progress with concrete work this weekend

Another set of road closures are scheduled for this weekend to accommodate work on the new U.S. Highway 101 bridge at Adobe Creek. A city contractor is set to pour concrete over the steel trestles at West Bayshore and East Bayshore roads and the freeway, the city announced this week. The first closure will be on West Bayshore Road between Loma Verde Avenue and East Meadow Drive from Friday at 8 p.m. through Saturday at 1 a.m. It will be followed by the closure of East Bayshore Road between San Antonio and Embarcadero roads on Saturday from 1-6 a.m.
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion on One Water Plan objectives, scope

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of July 5. CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week. UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the One Water Plan objectives and scope; consider an emission-reduction agreement with the Integrative Organization of Oaxaca Indigenous and Agricultural Communities to purchase 24,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent for $228,000; consider using up to $18.5 million for advanced metering infrastructure; and approve the commission's 2021-2022 annual work plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.
Stanford, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Two friends from Stanford build a business around selling dusty adventure gear

The friendship of two Stanford University undergraduates — and future business co-founders — started off with a series of outdoor misadventures. The first expedition that Alex Friedman of Menlo Park and Sasha Landauer of New York City shared as Stanford sophomores was a "terrible" surfing trip where Landauer said she almost drowned in Pacifica. Novices, they picked a challenging day to try surfing at Linda Mar and got yelled at by other surfers and roughed up by the waves.
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

What's closed, open July 4-5 in Palo Alto

• Police, fire: Emergency, patrol and dispatch services will remain operational. Records services will not be available on Monday. • Caltrain and SamTrans: Both transportation services will operate on a Sunday schedule for Sunday and Monday. Caltrain will also be offering extra southbound service to follow the Fourth of July fireworks show in San Francisco. "Trains will make all local weekend stops from San Francisco to San Jose," according to the Caltrain website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy