Penelope Trappes’ ‘Penelope Three’ Is a Meditative LP of Sultry Vocals and Glossy Electronics

Every Penelope Trappes album features a blurry, washed-out photo of her posing nude on the front. But don’t be misled: the purpose of these album covers is not to be sexy. Instead, these images of Trappes convey something bleak, elemental, and almost foreboding. On Penelope Two, she appears doubled over in the middle of a wasteland, hair in her face, hands in the sand, as if she is about to vomit. Or is the image meant to signify something else? Is it supposed to convey withdrawnness, a reluctance to show her face? Is she bent over because she is preoccupied, searching for something in the sand?