Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. “In Real Life Comedy Tour” / Mike Epps; $1,044,077; $100.66.

2. Jamey Johnson; $240,741; $40.42.

3. Cody Johnson; $197,476; $45.77.

4. Billy Strings; $171,204; $51.51.

5. Pablo López; $149,362; $53.49.

6. Goose; $141,973; $51.30.

7. The Beach Boys; $130,850; $80.55.

8. Koe Wetzel; $128,369; $39.33.

9. Jo Koy; $125,766; $55.01.

10. Daniel Sloss; $117,479; $37.75.

11. Justin Moore / Tracy Lawrence; $110,105; $55.23.

12. Tenth Avenue North; $109,536; $28.63.

13. MercyMe; $93,436; $40.57.

14. Randy Rogers Band; $91,022; $45.15.

15. Jason & Spider; $84,138; $30.68.

16. Lee Brice; $80,692; $42.25.

17. Iliza Shlesinger; $68,467; $61.85.

18. Casting Crowns; $64,109; $50.58.

19. Travis Tritt; $62,758; $59.68.

20. Robert Earl Keen; $61,805; $58.09.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
279K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamey Johnson
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Mike Epps
Person
Jo Koy
Person
Lee Brice
Person
Robert Earl Keen
Person
Tracy Lawrence
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Travis Tritt
Person
Justin Moore
Person
Daniel Sloss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beach Boys#Jason Spider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Indio, CAmynewsla.com

Ticket Sales Open For 2022 Stagecoach Festival

Tickets went on sale Friday for next year’s Stagecoach country music festival. Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs will headline the annual three-day event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. The concert is slated for April 29 to May 1 — one week after Weekend Two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to Goldenvoice, the concert promoter for both festivals.
MusicPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Top 10 Country Albums of the 1980s

Country music in the 1980s found the genre stretching: Some artists experimented with synthesizers, saxophones and pop sensibilities while others continued to produce firmly traditional country tunes. The decade also introduced a class of future superstars of country music: Garth Brooks, Clint Black, Travis Tritt and Alan Jackson, among others,...
Bayfield, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Tanya Tucker concert at Big Top cancelled due to hospitalization

BAYFIELD – What was going to be a packed house for a Tanya Tucker concert will be silent. Her show at the Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield on Saturday, July 17, was cancelled on Thursday because of an emergency operation. Tucker’s representation issued the following statement:. “It is with regret...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Hank Williams Sr.'s Grandson Sam Shares New Song 'Kids,' Featuring Keith Urban

As the grandson of the legendary Hank Williams Sr, it was only natural that Sam Williams would find his place in country music just like his father, Hank Williams Jr. At this point, it's becoming a family tradition to pursue music in Nashville. Williams' debut album Glasshouse Children is set for release on August 20th but the singer-songwriter has given us a preview of what's to come with his new Keith Urban collaboration, "Kids."
Musickokefm.com

CMT to Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Country Music Titan Charley Pride with “CMT GIANTS: CHARLEY PRIDE”

CMT today announced “CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride,” an all-new special celebrating the extraordinary life and legacy of trailblazing country music titan Charley Pride. The star-packed, 90-minute event premieres Wednesday, August 25th at 9p/8c exclusively on CMT. “CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride” brings together Charley’s superstar friends and some of the biggest...
Coachella, CAValley News

2022 Stagecoach Lineup Announced

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs will headline next year's Stagecoach country music festival, organizers announced, Monday, July 12. The annual three-day event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio is slated for April 29-May 1 – one week after weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to Goldenvoice, the concert promoter for both festivals. Both Stagecoach and Coachella were postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stagecoach tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16. Rhett will headline Friday's first night of the festival, which will also feature Brandi Carlile and Ryan Hurd. Underwood will headline Saturday, preceded by Cody Jinks and Jimmie Allen. Sunday's finale is headlined by Combs, but also feature the Black Crowes, Cody John.
MusicNME

Margo Price announces new live EP and performs ‘Hey Child’ on ‘Colbert’

Margo Price has announced details of a new live EP and performed one of its tracks live on The Late Show With Colbert – see the performance of ‘Hey Child’ below. Price’s new EP ‘Live From The Other Side will come out next Friday (July 16), and feature live versions of tracks from her 2020 LP ‘That’s How Rumors Get Started’ alongside a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Help!’.
MusicEffingham Radio

Keith Urban To Perform At ‘Global Citizen Live’ Concert

Keith Urban will be part of a star-studded lineup of this year's “Global Citizen Live,” a 24-hour event which is part of the Recovery Plan for the World on September 25th. This year's broadcast “focuses on COVID-19, ending the hunger crisis, resuming learning for all, protecting the planet; and advancing equity for all,” according to its website.
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Steam to S.T.E.A.M festival music lineup announced

The Musical History Tour, created specifically to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial, will be featured at the St. Joseph 2021: from steam to S.T.E.A.M festival Aug. 20 and 21 at Civic Center Park. The Musical History Tour will take audiences on a journey through the past, present and future of music in...
Musicriver1037.com

Whitesnake announce first concert dates on ‘Farewell Tour’

David Coverdale has confirmed Whitesnake’s 2 first appearances on its upcoming farewell tour: a pair of European festivals next summer, including France’s Hellfest on June 23, 2022 and Spain’s Rock Imperium Festival the same weekend. “We can’t wait to see you & play for you at Hellfest Open Air Festival!!!...
Celebritieswfxd.com

Garth Brooks, George Strait, Reba McEntire + more taking part in CMT Giants tribute to Charley Pride

Some of the largest-looming icons in country music are lining up to pay their respects to Charley Pride, the trailblazing music legend who died last winter. Garth Brooks, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack and Darius Rucker are all among the artists participating in CMT’s upcoming TV special dedicated to Pride’s life and legacy. Called CMT Giants: Charley Pride, the special will premiere on August 25 at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.
MusicKokomo Tribune

UPDATE: Summerland Tour concert at The Mill rescheduled

UPDATE 1:30 p.m. July 16: Due to weather, the concert has been rescheduled to July 29. Original column published 10:47 p.m. July 15, 2021. Mark Bennett: Yes, '90s and '00s nostalgia is possible — Summerland Tour bands bringing back hits. Popular songs from the ‘90s and early 2000s can’t be...
MusicJamBase

Today’s New Albums: Tedeschi Trucks Band & Trey Anastasio, John Mayer, Umphrey’s McGee + More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Tedeschi Trucks Band & Trey Anastasio, John Mayer, Umphrey’s McGee, Nigel Hall, Margo Price, Dave McMurray, K.D.A.P. (Kevin Drew), Nathaniel Rateliff, Cochemea Gastelum and Andy Falco. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy