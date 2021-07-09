Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ethiopian PM says massive dam inflicts no ‘significant harm’

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister on Friday sought to reassure Egypt and Sudan that the filling of his country’s massive new dam on the Nile River “will not inflict any significant harm” on the two nations that are seeking international help to resolve a dispute over the dam’s operations.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s tweeted message in Arabic came a day after Egypt and Sudan urged the U.N. Security Council to undertake “preventive diplomacy” and call for a legally binding agreement to resolve the dispute. Ethiopia insisted that the matter can be solved by the African Union, and many council members agreed.

Egypt and Sudan have said 10 years of negotiations with Ethiopia have failed and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, or GERD, is starting a second filling of its reservoir. They say this not only violates a 2015 agreement but poses “an existential threat” to 150 million people in their downstream nations.

The dam on the Blue Nile is 80% complete and expected to reach full generating capacity in 2023, making it Africa’s largest hydroelectric plant. Ethiopia says the $5 billion project is essential to promote economic development and make sure the vast majority of its people don’t lack electricity.

Ethiopia’s water minister, Seleshi Bekele Awulachew, said that filling the reservoir was part of the dam’s construction and the Security Council should not be involved in the issue.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry said Ethiopia’s actions threaten “the security of Egypt and Sudan.”

Egypt and Sudan sought a council resolution that would require Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia to negotiate a legally binding agreement within six months, under AU auspices, “that ensures Ethiopia’s ability to generate hydropower ... while preventing the inflicting of significant harm on the water security of downstream states.”

Ethiopia’s prime minister’s new statement said the dam “can serve as a source for cooperation between our three countries” and asserted that it takes up “only a small portion of the water flow.“

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
279K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethiopian#Hydroelectric Dam#Ap#The U N Security Council#The African Union#The Security Council#Au
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Country
Egypt
Related
AfricaPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Egypt, Sudan urge UN action on Nile dam, Ethiopia says 'no'

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Egypt and Sudan have urged the U.N. Security Council to undertake “preventive diplomacy” and call for a legally binding agreement to resolve a dispute with Ethiopia over the availability of water from its dam on the Nile River, but Ethiopia insisted the matter can be solved by the African Union and many council members agreed.
Worldspectrumlocalnews.com

UN envoy: `Spoilers' are trying to obstruct Libyan elections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Libya accused “spoilers” on Thursday of trying to obstruct the holding of crucial elections in December to unify the divided North African nation, and the Security Council warned that any individual or group undermining the electoral process could face U.N. sanctions.
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

UN Urges Libya to Hold Elections on Time

The U.N. Security Council urged the Libyan transitional government on Thursday to complete the necessary groundwork to hold national elections on time in December, as concerns grow that they could be postponed. "The Security Council stresses the importance of free and fair presidential and parliamentary elections that are inclusive and...
Energy IndustryPosted by
CBS News

Egypt and Sudan raise concerns to UN about Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

Egypt and Sudan are raising concerns to the United Nations Security Council about a massive hydropower dam just south of Sudan's border in Ethiopia. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam sits on the Blue Nile river in the western part of the country. Egypt is calling the dam an existential threat to its water supply. CBS News foreign affairs analyst Pamela Falk spoke with CBSN's Lana Zak about why this could be a battle over more than water.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Ethiopian PM's party wins legislative election in a landslide

July 10 (UPI) -- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party won a landslide victory in the first round of the country's elections, winning 410 of the 547 seats in the House of People's Representatives. The National Election Board of Ethiopia announced Saturday that the Prosperity Party won 410 of...
IndiaPosted by
Reuters

India says significant work needed on WTO fisheries deal

GENEVA, July 15 (Reuters) - India's trade minister told a World Trade Organization ministerial on Thursday that significant work was needed on a draft fisheries agreement to ensure that the concerns of developing countries are addressed. "We still need to cover significant ground to make the text balanced, to meet...
Norfolk, VAMilitary.com

Looking to Be Prepared for a War in the Atlantic, NATO Launches New Command

If the United States and Russia ever go toe-to-to in the Atlantic, the battle will be fought out of Norfolk, Virginia. NATO on Thursday celebrated the official launch of Joint Force Command-Norfolk, the first such command to be located in North America. It joins similar NATO commands in Brunssum, Netherlands, and Naples, Italy.
Militarywmleader.com

Armed citizens are not what stopped Japan from invading after Pearl Harbor

The claim: The Japanese didn’t invade the US mainland after Pearl Harbor because they feared armed Americans. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan staged an attack on Pearl Harbor, severely damaging the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Pushing back against U.S. attempts to limit Japan’s aggressive expansion, Japan launched a surprise attack on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Just when you thought this government couldn’t go any lower, along comes the Nationality and Borders Bill

It was in the aftermath of the Second World War, as the full horrors of the bloodshed emerged, that countries came together to ensure that there would be international protection for those who suffered persecution.This led to the creation of the Refugee Convention in 1951. While it was signed under the postwar Labour government, led Clement Attlee, the document became one of the foundation stones upon which all postwar British governments have stood.When I wrote a biography of Attlee, I never thought any government would stand outside that fine British tradition. It is to the Conservatives’ shame that the United...
Industrykitco.com

Brazil miner Vale says has decommissioned Fernandinho dam

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Tuesday that it had finished decomissioning the Fernandinho dam, located in the Abóboras mine in the Vargem Grande complex, although it added that the work still needed to be approved by regulators. Vale said the work is part...
Worldkfgo.com

U.N. Security Council asked to authorise more troops for Mali mission

BAMAKO (Reuters) – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked the Security Council to authorise additional troops for the peacekeeping mission in Mali in response to rising violence by Islamist militants, according to a report seen by Reuters. The proposed increase of 2,069 soldiers and police officers would take the...
TravelTravel Weekly

Travel trade says quarantine-free travel removes ‘significant barrier’

Introducing quarantine-free travel for arrivals from amber list countries from July 19 represents the removal of a “very significant barrier” for international travel, the trade says. Transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the date in the House of Commons today, after confirming last month that the policy would be introduced at...
Worldinvesting.com

U.N. warns Libya's banking system at risk of collapse

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Libya's banking system "will likely collapse" if the country's two parallel central bank branches do not unify and stalled political talks could unravel a ceasefire, the U.N. special envoy to the country warned on Thursday. Oil-rich Libya descended into chaos after the NATO-backed overthrow of leader Muammar...
Public Healthbuffalonynews.net

Unvaccinated foreigners not allowed into Canada, says PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, Canada: Unvaccinated foreign tourists will not be allowed into Canada "for quite a while," according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "I can tell you right now that's not going to happen for quite a while," said Trudeau, as quoted by Reuters. Canada will no longer require fully vaccinated returning...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Russian military sends planes to fight wildfires in Siberia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia engaged military aircraft Wednesday to fight wildfires that have engulfed wide swaths of Siberia. The Russian Defense Ministry said it provided heavy-lift Il-76 transport planes to help douse fires in northeastern Siberia’s Sakha-Yakutia region. The planes dumped 330 metric tons (364 tons) of water on the most active fires.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Nile dam deal between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan is possible, UN says

An agreement on Ethiopia's controversial Nile River dam is possible, the UN said Thursday, urging "trust, transparency and open engagement" as Egypt accused Addis Ababa of threatening its existence. "To reach an optimal agreement, trust, transparency and open engagement will be key," she said at the meeting, organized at the request of Tunisia on behalf of Cairo and Khartoum.

Comments / 0

Community Policy