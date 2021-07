As Rachel Johnson just reminded us, leaders of many countries are tempting targets for writers, including - it has to be said - writers of comedy. That has certainly been the case in Israel. But now a hit Israeli satire show will have to figure out new ways to make comedy without the man who has provided source material for more than a decade, Benjamin Netanyahu - well, without him as prime minister, at least. He was ousted from the job last month. NPR's Deborah Amos in Tel Aviv interviewed one of the show's writers, who says there's still a lot to work with.