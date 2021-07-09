Cancel
Sonero, An AI Startup Building the Future of Meetings Raises $300k in Pre-Seed Funding

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

The round of funding will be used to accelerate growth and product innovation. Sonero, a technology company that helps businesses increase efficiency of meetings through AI-driven insights and workplace productivity support, announces that it has raised $300k in funding. The shift from in-person to remote meetings during the global pandemic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy