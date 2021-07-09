CompliancePoint Hires Michael Fuller as Director of Assurance Services
Fuller’s PCI, Iso and Soc Expertise to Bolster Compliancepoint’s Information Security Services Offering. CompliancePoint, a leading provider of information security and risk management services focused on privacy, data security and compliance, announced that Michael Fuller has joined the organization as Director of Assurance Services. Fuller joins CompliancePoint with over 20 years of experience in technology and information security services across a wide range of industries.aithority.com
