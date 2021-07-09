CompliancePoint Hires Michael Fuller as Director of Assurance Services

Executive promotions include Kristy Friedrichs to Chief Operating Officer, Manav Khurana to Chief Growth Officer and Tracy Williams to Chief People Officer. New Relic, Inc. the observability company, announced the appointment of Anita Lynch to Chief Data Officer and additional promotions to the company’s C-Suite. Lynch joins New Relic from The Walt Disney Company where she served as Vice President, Data Governance for Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Streaming. Kristy Friedrichs, who served as New Relic’s Chief People Officer for the past four years, has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Manav Khurana has been promoted to Chief Growth Officer and Tracy Williams to Chief People Officer in addition to her current role as Chief Diversity Officer.