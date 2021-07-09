MSI's GeForce RTX 3090 HydroGen Clamps a Waterblock on Nvidia's Hottest Chip
MSI seems to be planning a resurrection of its HydroGen series, which was canned nearly a decade ago, with a waterblock for die-hard enthusiasts. The new spin will come as its new GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card with 24GB of GDDR6X memory equipped with a water block for custom-built liquid cooling systems (LCSs). At this point, it is unclear whether the company plans to build its own water block or install an off-the-shelf one. The board will complement the company's SeaHawk-series products with closed-loop hybrid liquid coolers.www.tomshardware.com
