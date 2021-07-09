11 Derm-Approved Methods to Treat Lip Hyperpigmentation

First things first: If you're going to be out in the sun, it's imperative to know that re-applying SPF over your makeup will help protect your skin from harmful UV and UVB rays consistently throughout the day. While it seems like a good idea, in theory, the real question is: how can we re-apply SPF over our makeup without actually ruining it? Not to worry, there are plenty of easy solutions for that. We spoke to board-certified dermatologists Doris Day and Marina Peredo to get all the facts on how to efficiently re-apply our SPF to ensure high-level protection from the sun all year long—yes, you need to wear SPF even in the winter, too!