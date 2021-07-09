Xillio Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

MISA membership accelerates collaboration among members and global reach of Xillio’s migration and compliance solutions. Xillio, the global content migration solutions provider that enables organizations to modernize information landscapes, is proud to announce its membership in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a global ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security services providers that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft’s to better defend against a world of increasing threats. By joining MISA, Xillio aims to accelerate the global reach and delivery of Xillio’s robust portfolio of migration and compliance solutions, while working in collaboration with Microsoft and its partners on the further improvement of compliant information management for enterprise, government, and other public sector customers.