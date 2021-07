I’m pleased to announce that VMware Cloud Management continues to bring innovation to our customers for consistent operations across private, hybrid, and multiple public clouds thru our latest releases. Moving to multi-cloud has become an executive priority. There is widespread recognition that modern organizations will run on modern apps, and modern apps will need to run on a mix of clouds. The bottom line: multi-cloud means future-ready. Respondents to the 2021 VMware Benchmark of Cloud and Applications study said: